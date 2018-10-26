Microsoft completes £5.8bn GitHub takeover and pledges to maintain 'dev-first ethos'

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that its $7.5bn (£5.8bn) takeover of code repository GitHub.

The news comes just a week after European regulators gave their thumbs up to the multi-billion-dollar merger, and just four months after Microsoft first announced plans to buy GitHub back in June.

"GitHub will retain its developer-first ethos, operate independently, and remain an open platform," Microsoft pledged in a blog post on Friday.

"Together, the two companies will work together to empower developers to achieve more at every stage of the development lifecycle, accelerate enterprise use of GitHub, and bring Microsoft's developer tools and services to new audiences.

Nick Friedman, who will start his role as CEO of GitHub come Monday, echoed Microsoft's sentiment, assuring reluctant devs that "GitHub will operate independently as a community, platform and business" under Microsoft.

"This means that GitHub will retain its developer-first values, distinctive spirit, and open extensibility. We will always support developers in their choice of any language, license, tool, platform, or cloud," he said.

"We will start by focusing on the daily experience of using GitHub and will double down on our paper cuts project. We will improve core scenarios like search, notifications, issues/projects, and our mobile experience. And of course we are excited to make GitHub Actions broadly available."

Fieldman will be teaching Microsoft some new words, too, as he promises that the two companies will double-down on the "reliability, security, and performance" of the GitHub platform.

The reaction to the takeover has so far been mixed. While some suggest that Microsoft's attitude to open source has changed since Satya Nadella took the reigns in 2014, others have questioned whether the firm has gone too far to start embracing this brave new world.

"It doesn't surprise me that GitHub users are uneasy with this acquisition," Rafael Laguna, CEO of Open Xchange said to INQ.

"After all, the world's largest open source repository is now following in the footsteps of Nokia and Skype, who have both become infinitely less popular and innovative since being acquired by Microsoft. Also, Microsoft seems to be competing with everyone on GitHub, which doesn't ease the pain it creates with the acquisition. Microsoft has a history of being a very bad partner."

Still, so far at least, developers tell us that Microsoft has "mostly left them to it". Which can only be a good thing. µ