British Airways admits mega-breach hit additional 185,000 customers

BORK-PRONE AIRLINE British Airways has revealed that a further 185,000 customers may have been compromised during last month's data breach.

The firm originally said that the mega-breach, which was first made public at the beginning of September, saw hackers compromise the payment cards of at least 380,000 customers in a theft of data from the company's online booking systems.

In an updated statement released on Thursday, BA admitted that a further 185,000 customers may have been affected by the breach.

Its investigation, carried out with specialist cyber forensic investigators and the National Crime Agency, revealed that hackers "may have stolen" payment details, including CVV numbers, of an additional 77,000 customers.

A further 108,000 also saw their payment details, without CVV, "potentially compromised" during the incident.

Those "potentially impacted customers" were those making reward bookings between 21 April 21 and 28 July 2018, BA said, and who used a payment card.

"While we do not have conclusive evidence that the data was removed from British Airways' systems, we are taking a prudent approach in notifying potentially affected customers, advising them to contact their bank or card provider as a precaution," the company said.

In addition, BA said that its investigation shows know that fewer of the customers we originally announced were affected. Of the 380,000 payment card details announced, 244,000 had details stolen, and the airline says it has seen no verified cases of fraud.

"We are very sorry that this criminal activity has occurred. As we have been doing, we will reimburse any customers who have suffered financial losses as a direct result of the data theft and we will be offering credit rating monitoring, provided by specialists in the field, to any affected customer who is concerned about an impact to their credit rating," BA's statement concluded.

BA's admission comes just hours after fellow airline Cathay Pacific revealed that it suffered a major data leak that has exposed the data of up to 9.4 million passengers. µ