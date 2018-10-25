Samsung is reportedly working on foldable laptop displays

THE HUMBLE OLD LAPTOP has gone through a few changes of late what with hybrids and 2-in-1s, but now Samsung wants to make foldable lappy displays.

While the South Korean tech giant is supposedly set to unveil a smartphone with a foldable display next month, the company is apparently going to push that tech to laptops, reported The Verge.

"Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops," said Lee Min-cheol, vice president at marketing for PCs at Samsung, reportedly said at a laptop event in South Korea earlier this week.

So foldable laptops eh? Sound a bit like an 'if it ain't broke don't fix it situation'. But there's potential here for flexible displays to add some pretty cool stuff into laptop design.

Take 2-in-1 laptops, for instance. Unlike their hybrid laptop-come-tablet counterparts, flipping a laptop's screen to turn it into an oversized tablet isn't exactly elegant. Then again hybrid machines are often a tad underpowered unless you want to spunk a wad of cash on the Surface Book 2.

So a foldable display could mean adding more flexibility into 2-in-1s by allowing for a detachable display on a large laptop that can be folded into a more usable tablet.

Or such display tech could lead to hybrid machines with tablet screens that can be rolled up tight and popped into a bag, thereby making them easier to lug around.

That's all idle speculation on our part and we suspect Samsung will create the foldable screen tech and then push it out to other laptop makers such Dell and HP to see what they can do with the tech.

There's no saying when foldable displays will pop up in laptops, but there's a chance that CES 2019 could have some very interesting laptops and hybrid machines, particularly from the Samsung camp. µ