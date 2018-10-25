DONALD TRUMP - the reality star who stole a million hearts in his role as 'himself' in much-loved series Richard E. Grant's Hotel Secrets has been at his crazy pranks again.

This time, it appears that over two years after being told that as part of his current role as Proxy Leader of the Free World that he should stop using his unsecured phone line, he is still using his personal iPhone.

Imagine the crazy nights that spies and other bad actors from the likes of Russia and China have had listening in to special presentations like, "Donald chats to an old business colleague he shouldn't be talking to" and "Donald calls Ivanka for a bedtime story".

The New York Times reports that aides have tried repeatedly to get him to give up his iPhone, but although he is now sometimes reneging towards the secure line, the only thing they can do is watch and hope he doesn't say anything dodgy on his regular devices, which it is claimed are being knowingly monitored by foreign powers.

The anonymous former officials to El Trump said that they spoke out not to undermine their Diet Coke obsessed leader, but out of concern for his ambivelence to matters of electronic security.

The sources go on to say that the tapping problem has been verified by those in foreign governments, as well as through US espionage.

Or in other words: "We know they're tapping us because we found out when we tapped them back."

Amongst matters of interest for the Chinese (claims the US) seems to be the matter of what other people the President could be swayed by, and how best to butter him up. After all, get to his inner circle, get to The Don.

China has responded to such suggestions, with the foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying goding: "If Trump is concerned about the security of his iPhone, he can consider switching over to a Huawei, or cut off communications altogether."

Oh, international security, eh? How we laughed. μ