Google's new privacy settings will make it easier to wipe clean your Surfaces

GOOGLE HAS JUST made it a little bit easier to wipe all that dodgy internet activity we know you did.

Yes, despite there being thousands of products to protect your identity out there, there are still millions of people that like to have a little bit of solo fun (or if you're an IE user, search for your wife's anniversary present) and let it all show up on their account history.

They are fools.

Because not only is that data stored locally, if you're logged into your Google account, which Google is quite keen for you to do, then it also logs it to your account. Eww.

Luckily, there is a solution. And we don't mean the two parts lemon juice, one part fabric softener which is a great solution for getting stains out of upholstery.

A new menu option in the Google Search page offers you "Your data in Search" which will give you a list of everything that Google has a record of from your activity, along with granular options to expunge it from your account.

Let's face it, however careful we are, the idea of removing personal data from Google isn't second nature, and it can do far more potential damage there than sitting locally on a locked computer.

Quoth Google: "Before today, if you were searching on Google and wanted to review or manage this data, the best way for you to do that would have been to visit your Google Account. Now, we're bringing these controls to you - from directly within Search, you can review or delete your Search activity and quickly get back to finding what you were searching for."

Also included will be quick access to privacy settings relevant to the context of whatever you're up to. And if that's not a reminder that the Googletron sees everything, we're not sure what is.

The service will be rolled out on desktop and mobile from today, with Google's app for iOS and Android following in the coming weeks. Next year it'll come to more Google apps, starting with Maps. μ