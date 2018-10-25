Microsoft is in the black across everything including Azure, Surface and Xbox

MICROSOFT HAS announced a ‘record' quarter, with all divisions of its operation showing an upturn.

Overall revenue hit $29.1bn - that's up 19 per cent year-on-year, with a net income of $8.8bn - that's up over a third.

Basically, everything is doing well - Surface revenue up to $1.2bn (14 per cent), Xbox Gaming $2.7bn (44 per cent) despite another quiet quarter for the software side. Microsoft puts that down to a rise in hardware after people waited for the latest version of the Xbox causing an artificial trough last year.

As for Surface, take into account the fact that during the quarter in question, no new products were released. As such, we can expect a spike in the next quarter's figures as they will include the release of the recent Surface Book 2, Surface Go and Surface Pro 6, all of which have been hailed in reviews to some extent.

The other big contributor is Azure - the ‘Intelligent Cloud' division, which saw a 24 per cent increase was bolstered by a $8.6bn in revenues for Azure - that's a 76 per cent rise.

Not everything was quite as impressive - Windows OEM, for example, could only manage a modest 3.3 per cent rise.

Nevertheless, this is all very positive, especially if you're a Microsoft executive with a bonus riding on it. It's been a long time since we've been able to announce that, at least on paper, with numbers, Microsoft is doing everything right.

And whilst there's no doubt that the enterprise/cloud sector is proving to be a huge moneyspinner for the venerable company, let's not ignore the huge influence that gaming is having.

But most notable perhaps is that Windows is working well for the company again. Not life-changingly so, but we're now over two years into the experiment of giving away Windows updates, and it seems that the strategy is working.

Memes of Satya Nadella's head on footage of Scrooge McDuck rolling around in money are welcome. μ