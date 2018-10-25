Google's new Android licence will force OEMs to provide two years of security updates

GOOGLE HAS PULLED UP ITS TROUSERS and decided that skewed security isn't acceptable in Android phones any more and has mandated that popular phones must have two years of security updates guaranteed.

That's according to a new Android contract The Verge has got its peepers on, which will require Android phone makers to install updates for popular smartphones and tablets for at least two years after their release.

The contract also stipulates that said Android device makers must provide "at least four security updates" within a year of a device's launch. In the second year, security updates must be pushed out but there's no specific number on how many must be piped to phones and tablets.

Clearly, Google is cracking the whip here, which is no bad thing given how many dodgy Android apps can sneak pass the mobile operating system's security and cause havoc.

The new Android terms, The Verge noted, will cover any Android device launched after 31 January 2018 and has been activated by more than 100,000 users; so we're looking at the likes of the OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9 and a plethora of other phones.

Any flaws spotted in Android must be patched by phone makers within a specific time frame, with all devices mandated to be protected from vulnerabilities identified within a 90-day window at the end of each month.

Google won't take any prisoners either if the rules aren't followed, as it could even withhold the approval of new handset if the phone makers don't play ball with the new Android terms.

Google told The Verge that "the majority of the deployed devices for over 200 different Android models from over 30 Android device manufacturers are running a security update from the last 90 days", which suggests the new Android licensing won't mess things up too much for existing phone makers.

But we wouldn't be surprised to see our varied collection of Android phones start getting more regular updates, and that, dear readers, is no bad thing. µ