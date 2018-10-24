Apple's Tim Cook is hot for GDPR and wants stricter US data laws

APPLE'S TIM COOK IS HOT FOR PRIVACY and data protection as he's been praising the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) while raising concern about "weaponised" personal data collection by companies.

Cook's caustic comments come from a privacy conference he was speaking at in Brussels, where he gave a speech that naturally extolled the virtues of how his fruit-based firm loves privacy and data protection, as well as calling for new data privacy laws in the US.

He reckons modern tech - you know, like the fricking iPhone - has enabled the creation of a "data industrial complex" whereby harvested everyday and private information of people is no "weaponised against us with military efficiency."

The "us" not only applies to individuals but also to the whole of society in Cook's mind: "Platforms and algorithms that promised to improve our lives can actually magnify our worst human tendencies."

"Rogue actors and even governments have taken advantage of user trust to deepen divisions, incite violence, and even undermine our shared sense of what is true and what is false," he said. "This crisis is real. It is not imagined, or exaggerated, or crazy."

That's some strong stuff and certainly worth chewing over before you accept the latest ream of T&Cs that basically want access to all your information, going so far as to what your cat had for breakfast.

But anyone who's been drunk at 3 am and fumbling with their smartphone to find a route home will probably be happy to throw their data at an industrial complex if it means getting home and having a kebab waiting for them.

Of course, we're being a tad glib. The harvesting of data and its use for political machinations and far more intrusive advertising or monitoring than necessary needs some addressing.

In the EU, that has taken the form of GDPR to a certain extent, and it's something Cook reckons is a good thing.

"This year, you've shown the world that good policy and political will can come together to protect the rights of everyone," Cook said to the EU delegates.

"It is time for the rest of the world, including my home country, to follow your lead.

"We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States."

Mind you, Apple isn't really one to play nice with US law or at least its authorities, given it has previously clashed with the FBI over unlocking encryption of the iPhone of a US terrorist. µ