Samsung's folding Galaxy X smartphone might launch next month

SAMSUNG HAS HINTED that it'll finally show off its long-awaited folding Galaxy X smartphone next month.

Despite recent reports claiming that Samsung postponed plans to unveil the handset during its annual Developer Conference in San Francisco, a tweet from the company has suggested otherwise.

The tweet (below) hypes-up the firm's upcoming conference, which kicks off on 7 November, using an animation that appears to resemble the folding mechanism set to debut on the Galaxy X.

The crossroads between the present and the future - Samsung Developer Conference is where you'll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech's cutting edge. #SDC18

Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWee — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 18, 2018

Adding fuel to the fire, recent rumours claimed that Samsung would show off at least a prototype version of the Galaxy X at the conference, in a bid to persuade developers to create software for the handset's unique bendy design.

A full unveiling could follow at CES in January, if earlier rumours are to be believed, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S10 at MWC in February.

The device, which has been the subject of speculation for years, will reportedly sport 7.3in OLED screen when open and 4.5in when folded in. Earlier rumours said the Galaxy X will have two panels inside and one on the outside, with the two internal panels forming the 7.3in tablet-sized screen.

The so-called Galaxy X is rumoured to cost about $1900 upon release(£1,440). This would make it the company's most expensive flagship to date, though this price may go down in order to increase Samsung's competitive advantage as other smartphone companies - such as Huawei - begin to follow suit. µ