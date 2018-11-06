Samsung will show off foldable Galaxy X smartphone to developers this week

SAMSUNG WILL GIVE DEVELOPERS an early look at its long-awaited folding Galaxy X smartphone this week.

So says Reuters, which reports that the company will show off the phone at its Developer Conference on Wednesday in order to garner "critical feedback" to ensure the handsets' new technologies run smoothly when the phone launches to the public.

Samsung will also likely be looking to drum up developer interest in a bid to persuade then to create software for the handset's unique bendy design.

"Unlike our flagship products, the foldable phone is a completely new concept in terms of design and user experience, which requires a different approach," an unnamed Samsung exec told Reuters.

"Before we take it to the market, we want to share with developers what we've done so far and see what they think of it." This means that Samsung is unlikely to show off a consumer-ready product this week, adding weight to earlier rumours that the so-called Galaxy X will make its official debut at next year's CES in January.

Reuters' report comes just weeks after Samsung teased its upcoming behind-closed-doors reveal. A tweet (below) from the company hyped-up the firm's upcoming dev conference using an animation that appears to resemble the folding mechanism set to debut on the Galaxy X.

The crossroads between the present and the future - Samsung Developer Conference is where you'll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech's cutting edge. #SDC18

Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWee — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 18, 2018

The device, which has been the subject of speculation for years, will reportedly sport 7.3in OLED screen when open and 4.5in when folded in. Earlier rumours said the Galaxy X will have two panels inside and one on the outside, with the two internal panels forming the 7.3in tablet-sized screen.

The so-called Galaxy X is rumoured to cost about $1900 upon release(£1,440). This would make it the company's most expensive flagship to date, though this price may go down in order to increase Samsung's competitive advantage as other smartphone companies - such as Huawei - begin to follow suit. µ