AMD is reportedly lab testing Navi-based 7nm graphics cards

AMD'S NEXT-GENERATION NAVI GPUS are already being tested in labs, according to Fudzilla, despite 7-nanometre Vega graphics cards still being on the horizon.

Touted to be the next graphics accelerators to take the fight to Nvidia with its Turing-based GeForce RTX graphics cards, Navi is set to use a 7nm process which promises to get more power out of GPU silicon.

Moving from a 12nm process to a 7nm one could be a big step for AMD's GPUs, which while offering solid performance, arguably can't keep pace with the best graphics cards Nvidia has to offer.

And given Team Red is set to release a 7nm Vega card this year or early next year, AMD looks to be really pushing ahead with its efforts to work on the single digit fabrication process.

With testing supposedly underway, we could expect Navi-based Radeon GPU some point in the new year.

That could be good news for people planning to buy or build a PC in 2019, as from the information we've squeezed out of the internet so far, Navi looks to be targeted at the mid-range and mainstream graphics card market.

The Vega architecture didn't really take-off outside of high-end GPUs that were snaffled up for cryptocurrency mining and graphics accelerators bundled into AMD's accelerated processing units and other integrated graphics.

So Navi has a space to fill in a refreshed Radeon lineup, and with the use of a 7nm process and other AMD GPU wizardry, Navi could bring in some excellent GPU performance at a price that's significantly less wallet-battering than Nvidia's current GeForce RTX cards.

Fudzilla's sources claim the Navi-based graphics card has been benchmarked, but it did not reveal any figures.

That's probably just as well given people with an unhealthy passion or graphics cards will either be overcome with impressive figures or crestfallen and angry with benchmarks that might not have lived up to their expectations. And lab testing in one thing; we're more interested in real-world testing and if bank account-friendly GPUs can deliver proper bang for the buck.

All this is of course speculation, and we suspect we'll need to wait until early 2019 before we hear anything concrete about Navi. µ