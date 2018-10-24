HP's refreshed Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops boast up to 22 hours of battery life

SIZE MAY OR MAY NOT MATTER but endurance does, which is probably why HP is boasting that its refreshed x360 2-in-1 laptops have a battery life of 22 hours.

We'll weave a hat, fry it with some garlic and gobble the whole thing if that claim carries through to real-world use - the last Spectre x360 15 impressed, but its battery life was hardly stellar.

HP has not shed any light into how has extracted 22 hours of electrical juice from the new x360 batteries, but lab tests rarely hold true to use in the wild.

Perhaps the new eighth-gen Intel Core processors inside the x360 lineup, which includes the Spectre x360 15 and Spectre x360 13 and EliteBook x360 1040 G5, help with the battery sipping.

HP does note in the small print that it's the Spectre x360 13 with a Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 13.3in 1920x1,080 1W display that delivers the claimed 22 hours.

And while HP didn't state it directly, said 1W screen looks to be the fruits Intel's efforts to create display tech that sucks down so little power.

It's also worth noting that Intel Core chips with the 'U' suffix are very much laptop processors and thereby don't offer the power or energy-consumption of their desktop equivalents or more expensive lappy parts.

That being said, the larger 15in Spectre x360 can be specced with a more powerful six-core Intel CPU and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in Max-Q configuration, which should give it a lot more grunt than other Spectre models, but we don't reckon it'll have the battery life of the 13in version.

Speaking of optional specs, if a low-power 1080p display isn't your jam, then the Spectre x360 can be specced with a 4K panel, much like the older models; we rather liked the 4K display on the last-gen Spectre x360 15.

HP didn't give a full breakdown on all the specs, but we do know there's a new cooling system under the hood as well, which should help keep the CPUs chilled, likely helping extract plenty of performance out of the higher-end Core chips the machines could tote.

Given there's not a great deal changed on the outside, with the exception of a few more angles added into the already-angular aesthetic, we can also expect the Spectre x360 to have the same RAM and storage options of the older models, with the former hitting 16GB and the latter offering 1TB of SSD.

There's some more info around the EliteBook x360 1040 G5, which will rock a quad-core Intel CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, and a 14in display crammed into a chassis designed for a 13in panel.

As such, the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 looks to be more of a workhorse machine than its Spectre cousins, which looks like 2-in01s that try to appeal to everyone.

The former machine is expected to go on sale at the end of the month, with a starting price of $1,499, while the Spectre x360 13 and Spectre x360 15 will go on sale in December the same month with prices starting at $1,149 and $1,389, respectively. µ