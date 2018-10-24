Apple to launch iPad Mini 5, AirPower charger by 'early 2019'

WE'RE JUST DAYS AWAY from Apple's autumn hardware reveal, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has some predictions about, er, what we won't be seeing at the event.

In a research note seen by 9to5Mac, Kuo says he expects Apple to give its long-neglected iPad Mini an upgrade - debunking rumours that the miniature tablet had been "phased out". The so-called iPad Mini 5 will arrive with "an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel", according to Kuo, who notes that it's unlikely to debut at next week's event.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple's elusive AirPower wireless charging mat is also unlikely to make an appearance in Brooklyn next week. However, despite claims that the gadget - which can charge AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPhone simultaneously - was "doomed to failure", Kuo says it's possible it'll arrive in "late 4Q18 or early 1Q19".

Upgraded AirPods are pegged to debut around the same time, and these will reportedly offer 'Hey Siri' support, noise cancelling and added waterproofing.

As for what we can expect next week, Kuo reiterates his earlier predictions. Two new iPad Pros with USB-C are on the cards, according to his research note, alongside a new Apple Pencil stylus.

These upgraded iPads, set to launch in 10.5in and 12.9in variants, will reportedly boast slimmer bezels, shrunken dimensions compared to Apple's previous efforts, Apple's A11X Bionic CPU and a TrueDepth camera system that will enable Face ID for biometric authentication.

We can expect "at least three" new Macs too, including Apple's long-awaited successor to the MacBook Air. According to rumours, the 'inexpensive' laptop - which like will ditch the 'Air' moniker - will sport a 13in Retina display, Intel's 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors and a starting price of $999 or less in the US.

Kuo's note also says a new Mac Mini will make an appearance, alongside an iMac with refreshed internals.

Apple's 30 October will kick off at 6pm UK time, and we'll be bringing you all of the news as it happens. µ