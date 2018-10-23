Google is working on a Windows 10 ARM version of Chrome

GOOGLE HAS (indirectly) confirmed that it is working on a version of its market-leading Chrome browser for the ARM version of Windows 10.

As more brands look to the 'Always Connected' part of the Windows market, which offers limitations, but huge advantages in power consumption and battery life, then it's time for Chrome, which serves almost two-thirds of the browser market, to get itself some of that.

At present, the 32-bit version of Chrome can be used via the Win32 emulator that comes with ARM Windows. Trouble is that between not being 64-bit, and having to be emulated on the fly, it's far too slow for anything but the most basic browsing.

In an interview with Android Authority, Miguel Nunes of Qualcomm confirmed: "We're still working with the different OEMs and designs. I expect you'll see it probably around (the) second half of next year. Every OEM will decide whatever their launch timeline is, but we're actively working on it."

Chrome for Windows 10 ARM will be the first native third-party browser for the platform, and the first real chance for users to get away from the dreaded Microsoft Edge default.

It's not clear what OEMs have to do with it. One possibility is that it will be offered to them as the default browser on certain models before it gets released to the greater community.

It has been suggested that a native version of Chrome for Windows 10 ARM would out-perform Edge, meaning that Microsoft may decide to be a bit obstructive about its rollout.

But given that it looks like we are about to see the first batch of Microsoft stock apps in Android, following Google's announcement of a $40 per handset charge to meet EU regulations, it's swings and roundabouts as we hopefully, eventually get to the stage of everything being compatible with everything. Well, we can dream.

Meanwhile, the Chrome faithful have the new Pixel Slate to keep them amused. μ