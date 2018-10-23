Nvidia quietly adds GDDR5X memory to the GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA IS RARELY SUBTLE, what with its bombast tech reveals, yet it has appeared quietly given its GeForce GTX 1060 a stealthy upgrade with the addition of GDDR5X memory.

With no official reveal, Nvidia's product page for the GTX 1060 - a rather capable graphics card that can run games full-whack at 1080p and 60 frames per second or push the higher 1440p resolution with a few tweaks - notes the GPU now sports nippier video memory.

Or at least the 6GB graphics card does; the 3GB version is stuck with GDDR5. That should mean the 6GB GPU will more capable of powering pixels on a connected display.

With the GDDDR5X GTX 1060 model, Nvidia lists the memory speed at 8Gbps, which is the same as the other cards sporting GGDR5. So on paper, the upgrade doesn't look like it's offering anything.

But the boffins at Hot Hardware, who first spotted Nvidia's product page changes, noted that it hasn't differentiated between versions of the GTX 1060 that offer 8Gbps and 9Gbps.

So while the GDDR5X model has what appears to be the same data throughput, there's a chance the memory speed could be clocked higher and when Nvidia's partners like MSi and Asus get hold of the GPUs they could extract more data throughput from the base GPU.

According to Hot Hardware, there are now four variants of the GTX 1060 to pick from: 3GB of GGRD5 running at 8Gbps, 6GB or the same memory running at 8Gbps, a model with 6GB of GDDR5 running at 9Gbps, and then the 6GB GDDR5X model running at an unconfirmed speed.

In all likelihood, the use of speedier memory will only result in a slight hike in frame rates and performance over existing GTX 1060 graphics cards. And with the new Turing GPUs having been revealed, it's almost certainly a matter of time before an RTX 2060 pops up to stake its claim in the mainstream PC gaming world. µ