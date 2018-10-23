Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe throws in the towel at Facebook

OCULUS CO-FOUNDER BRENDAN IRIBE has resigned from his position at Facebook, meaning there's no one left at the social network who was involved in the inception of the Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset.

Iribe joined Facebook in 2014 after Mark Zuckerberg's data-wrangling network decided it wanted a taste of some VR action and snaffled up Oculus for $2bn.

And from there everything seemed to tick along. The Oculus Rift headset was improved and more VR-centric stuff popped up under the Facebook brand, including working with Samsung to create the Gear VR headset.

But then things started to go south after it emerged that other Oculus founder and figurehead Plamer Luckey was a Trump supporter and covertly helped internet trolls curry favour the cat-grabbing US president.

Luckey departed Facebook in 2017; while he wasn't forced out, there was a strong impression that the social network was giving him the cold shoulder.

It's not clear why Iribe is now leaving Facebook or where he's going. But he did note in a Facebook post that quitting working at the company would basically give him his first break from work in some 20 years.

"So much has happened since the day we founded Oculus in July 2012. I never could have imagined how much we would accomplish and how far we would come. And now, after six incredible years, I am moving on," he said.

He was complimentary of Facebook's work with VR, though he noted there's still plenty of work needed to make VR tech into "the magical smart glasses we all dream about". But Iribe won't be part of that quest, at least not at Facebook.

"As for me, this will be the first real break I've taken in over 20 years. It's time to recharge, reflect and be creative. I'm excited for the next chapter," he concluded.

So what's next for Iribe isn't explicit. Neither is the future of Oculus. Facebook doesn't seem like it's going to stop delving into VR anytime soon, but we've not heard much noteworthy from Oculus of late, which would suggest Facebook is either working on something interesting or it's just plodding along. µ