HTC's Exodus 1 blockchain phone can now be ordered... using crypto

PHONE MAKER HTC has started taking orders for its blockchain-powered Exodus 1 smartphone, but it can only be purchased using cryptocurrency.

The HTC Exodus 1 was first teased earlier this year as "the world's first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security". The blockchain-powered Android smartphone will support Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others, courtesy of a universal wallet, secure hardware and decentralized apps.

The handset offers a so-called 'secure enclave' - a locked area on the device that is protected from the Android OS - that will hold the keys to your crypto, and HTC has developed a 'Social Recovery Tool' that allows users to nominate contacts to hold a piece of a unique security key in case their phone gets lost or stolen.

HTC is calling on cryptographers and developers to "join the Exodus community" and help improve the strength of this secure enclave, and will soon release APIs that will allow third-party developers to use the 'Exodus 1' hardware to protect keys and sign transactions.

And in terms of specs, the HTC Exodus 1 packs a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,500mAh battery, a 6in QHD+ display, dual cameras, and Google's Android Oreo OS.

"Exodus 1 is a foundational element of the crypto internet," swooned Phil Chen, the decentralized chief officer at HTC.

"For digital assets and decentralised apps to reach their potential, we believe mobile will need to be the main point of distribution. We look forward to partnering with developers in the blockchain community to usher in this vision."

The handset is being made available as an early access edition for fans in 34 countries today, including the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, you'll only be able to get your hands on the device by purchasing it using cryptocurrency, with the device costing 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH (around £735) through HTC's own website.

An exact release date has not yet been announced, but HTC promises to ship sometime in December. µ