LINUS TORVALDS' self-enforced exile which he wanted in order to 'find himself' and 'stop being a grumpy dick' is over, as the Linux overlord returned for the release of Linux kernel 4.19.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, who has been minding the announcements, announced the return of the king penguin today, with a message of unity and a Monty Python analogy:

"Don't fall into the cycle of arguing about those 'others' in the 'Judean People's Front' when we are the 'We're the People's Front of Judea!' That is the trap that countless communities have fallen into over the centuries. We all share the same goal, let us never lose sight of that."

Torvalds return includes a new Code of Conduct for the Linux community, outlined by Mr K-H.

"Part of learning how things work is dealing with the interaction between people, and trying to understand the basic social norms and goals that we all share," he said.

By providing a document in the kernel source tree that shows that all people, developers and maintainers alike, will be treated with respect and dignity while working together, we help to create a more welcome community to those newcomers, which our very future depends on if we all wish to see this project succeed at its goals."

The code best summed up by Bill and Ted's maxim to ‘be excellent to each other' talks about inclusive language, constructive criticism and empathy, as well as an overriding need to focus on what is best for the community as a whole.

As for the new kernel? 4.19 is a long-term support kernel, the first in nearly two years. It includes an improved I/O latency engine, initial support for 802.11ax, further CPU security patches, the addition of the EROFS file system, plus loads of the usual driver updates for everything from Bluetooth to graphics.

And now, with normality resumed, the window opens on v4.20. μ