Microsoft's Windows 10 October Update eats ZIP files too

MICROSOFT APPEARS to have let another significant bug through in the supposedly stable rollout of its October 2018 update to Windows 10.

Windows 10 Version 1809 was released at the beginning of the month, and we've already seen it chewing up files for some users, which led to the update being withdrawn whilst Microsoft tried to work out why.

It was fixed, but now it appears that the new version is chewing up files inside ZIP archives. But more than that, Windows doesn't tell you what it's doing, and more than that, doesn't tell you when it fails.

In other words, if you were to shift a file from an archive to a regular directory, and that action fails, the file is effectively deleted and there's no warning from the system that it has happened.

In effect, it's deleted and you'll never know.

How Microsoft managed to get so many killer bugs past the usually incredibly efficient Insiders Program remains to be seen, but it does raise the question of whether the spread of users and machines doing the testing is wide enough to pick up these selectively manifesting errors. It's a weird one.

Here's the thing - Insiders are actively encouraged not to use test builds on their main machine. That instantly means that some hardware configs are unlikely to be tested, as the Insiders aren't likely to have two top-of-the-range rigs.

The good news for non-insiders is that the update doesn't appear to be enforcing itself on anyone, so if you do get offered it, you can (and probably should) ignore it until whatever mess Microsoft is making is finally sorted.

This is the last of the "Redstone" updates. Next year will see the arrival of new Windows-as-a-Service updates, with the first having the catchy title of 19H1, and rumoured to be sporting a fix for the slowdowns caused by the Spectre vulnerability. μ