GitHub suffers major outage caused by faulty storage appliance

GITHUB HAS had a slightly awkward curtain closer to last week's Universe conference with a global outage leaving coders unable to… well, do anything.

New Microsoft charge GitHub is known for its transparency on such matters and has been keeping people up to date:

"At 10:52 pm Sunday UTC, multiple services on GitHub.com were affected by a network partition and subsequent database failure resulting in inconsistent information being presented on our website," it fessed. "Out of an abundance of caution we have taken steps to ensure the integrity of your data, including pausing webhook events and other internal processing systems."

Inconsistent data is about the worst thing that can happen to a repository short of actually wiping everything all together as it means that changes could end up being saved incorrectly, work gets repeated unnecessarily, or old versions of files get saved into the main ‘bin'.

Actual repository data wasn't affected, but at just before midnight last night, UK time, the MySQL databases containing push and pull requests were borked.

At the time of writing, the fix is in the midst of taking effect. at 0919 UK, a message was posted stating that: "Our restore operations are still on track to serve consistent data within the hour."

Followed at 1047 with: "We continue to monitor restores which are taking longer than anticipated. We estimate they will be caught up in an hour and a half."

The good news is that will mean that by the time that the US wakes up, everything should be hunky-dory. It appears that a data-storage system failed and it is this repair that is causing the issue.

GitHub is estimated to have 95 per cent of open source code from the public domain on its servers, so this failure is significant for the entire community and potentially many businesses which rely on it.

Last week, we were reporting live from GitHub Universe, where the company revealed details of new developer tools, a survey into its use, plus we grabbed a chat with some of the company's big players - which you'll be able to read on INQ soon. μ