Facebook plans to buy a 'major' cybersecurity company to regain trust

GENERALLY SPEAKING, THROWING money at a problem is seen as a poor long-term solution. But to be entirely fair it's never been tried at a company with quite such ridiculous cash reserves as Facebook, which is now reportedly planning on fixing the fallout from its latest security disasters with a spot of retail therapy.

According to The Information, four sources have confirmed that Facebook is in talks to buy a "major" cybersecurity firm and that Zuckerberg's firm has already offered deals to "several" companies.

That sounds a little less fussy than you'd hope for a company with a long-term cybersecurity strategy in mind - the equivalent of swiping right on every Tinder match to increase your chances - although it really depends on what the plan is. If Facebook just wants to be seen to be doing something to address security concerns, then it doesn't really matter which firm it buys.

None of the sources named the companies that Facebook has approached, but the aim is apparently to take on one that could play nicely with the social network's existing tools. It's hoped that a purchase could be completed by the end of 2018, just in time to make "not making international headlines for lax security again" one of Mark Zuckerberg's New Year's resolutions.

Because one way or another, it's been a pretty bumpy year for Zuck's baby. In April it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had accessed 87 million users' data for political advertising, and just last month Facebook admitted that another security breach could have leaked user data from 50 million users (later revised to 30 million).

Add to this the fact that the company wants to put cameras in every home, and it stands to reason that security would suddenly be a pressing concern. Better late than never. µ