3DMark delists Oppo for benchmark fixing

CHINESE SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURER Oppo has joined Huawei on the naughty step for hoodwinking benchmark tests into ranking them as more powerful than they actually are in day to day use.

You may wonder how this is possible: after all, it's not like a phone can magically go faster than its internals allow. The answer is that the handsets in question - the Oppo Find X and F7 - would note when the 3DMark benchmark tests were running, and go into a kind of performance overdrive.

In other words, it's not that the phones can't reach the reported speeds, it's that you as a potential buyer wouldn't usually see the benefit.

The ruse was discovered after UL Benchmarks - the company behind 3DMark - ran the tests with an unlisted version of the app and discovered performance was considerably weaker than originally thought:

In a post summing up its findings, UL Benchmarks wrote: "The Oppo Find X was ranked #4 in our list of the Best Smartphones for 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme performance. It now appears unranked, and without a score, at the bottom of our rankings. 3DMark scores from delisted devices should not be used to compare models."

When approached by UL Benchmarks with its findings, Oppo admitted that its phones were doing just that, but claimed that this was the case with any app it knew to be intensive.

"When we detect that the user is running applications like games or 3D Benchmarks that require high performance, we allow the SoC to run at full speed for the smoothest experience," the company wrote.

For "unrecognised apps", the company explained, the system will "adopt the default power optimisation strategy" which is to limit performance by 70-80 per cent unless the user interacts with the app. In other words, the limit is disabled if you tap the screen every five seconds or so, which doesn't feel like an ideal solution.

Still, this isn't good enough for UL Benchmarks which says that phones are allowed to boost performance in 3DMark, but only if it's doing so by detecting its demands, rather than because the name appears on a list of whitelisted app. "A device must run the benchmark as if it were any other application."

That's now the third and fifth-best selling phone manufacturers caught out by UL Benchmarks. It will be interesting to see if being called out so publically will prevent the companies' rivals falling into the same trap in future. µ