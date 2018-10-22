Tim Cook calls for 'untrue' China spy chip story to be retracted

APPLE BOSS Tim Cook is urging Bloomberg to retract its story that claimed the company's systems were infiltrated by malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence agents.

The report, published earlier this month, claimed that Chinese intelligence authorities had placed tiny spy chips on motherboards used in Supermicro servers purchased by 30 American companies including Apple and Amazon, as well as governmental organisations.

This, the article claimed, allowed the Chinese authorities to eavesdrop on the affected organisations, stealing secrets, designs and strategies.

Apple has long debunked the report, and in an unprecedented move, Cook has called for the "disappointing" story to be retracted.

"There is no truth in their story about Apple," Cook told BuzzFeed News. "They need to do that right thing and retract it."

"I personally talked to the Bloomberg reporters along with Bruce Sewell, who was then our general counsel. We were very clear with them that this did not happen, and answered all their questions," he added. "Each time they brought this up to us, the story changed, and each time we investigated we found nothing."

Cook has also taken issue with the lack of evidence Bloomberg provided to support its claims.

"We turned the company upside down," he said. "Email searches, data centre records, financial records, shipment records. We really forensically whipped through the company to dig very deep and each time we came back to the same conclusion: This did not happen. There's no truth to this."

And when asked if a scenario like the one Bloomberg described could occur without him knowing about it, Cook replied: "The likelihood of that is virtually zero."

In response, Bloomberg reiterated its previous defence of the story.

"Bloomberg Businessweek's investigation is the result of more than a year of reporting, during which we conducted more than 100 interviews," a spokesperson said.

"17 individual sources, including government officials and insiders at the companies, confirmed the manipulation of hardware and other elements of the attacks. We also published three companies' full statements, as well as a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We stand by our story and are confident in our reporting and sources." µ