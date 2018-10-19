EU watchdog waves through Microsoft's GitHub takeover

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) has given a thumbs up to Microsoft's $7.5bn takeover of code repository GitHub.

The watchdog on Friday concluded that the merger raised no competition concerns because the "merged entity would continue to face significant competition from other players".

The EC noted that, in making its decision, it probed whether Microsoft would leverage the popularity of GitHut to boost sales of its own DevOps tools and cloud services, and looked into whether Microsoft would have the ability and incentive to further integrate its own DevOps tools and cloud services with GitHub while limiting integration with third parties' DevOps tools and cloud services.

"The investigation confirmed that Microsoft would not have the market power to undermine the open nature of GitHub to the detriment of competing DevOps tools and cloud services," the EC said.

"This is because such behaviour would reduce the value of GitHub for developers, who are willing and able to switch to other platforms."

Microsoft first announced plans to buy GitHub back in June, and the response that followed varied from anger to excitement, to questioning what the heck Microsoft (and indeed GitHub) were playing at.

"Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation," Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said at the time.

"We recognize the community response we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world's most pressing challenges."

Fittingly, INQ has been in San Francisco this week at GitHub's Universe conference. Any question on the topic of Microsoft has been met with a general feeling of "oh, I don't know, they mostly leave us to it". Which can only be a good thing. µ