Patent trolls sets sights on Apple with FaceTime lawsuit

AUSSIE PATENT TROLL Uniloc is suing Apple for allegedly infringing on a previously HP-owned patent with its FaceTime video-calling feature.

The patent in question, AppleInsider reports, covers intelligent-client features in IP telephony networks and more specifically relates to how a pair of devices can communicate with one another on a packet-based network.

The patent, no 8,539,552, was granted to HP back in 2013, before being scooped up by Uniloc last year.

The company, which was founded in Australia in 1992 and has since amassed more than 600 patents, has filed a lawsuit with District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging that Apple relies on the same basic communications structure outlined in the patent in the way that it uses its FaceTime service to establish a connection between users.

The suit, in which Uniloc is pushing for a jury trial to determine an unspecified quantity of damages, claims the iPhone 4 and later, iPad 2 and later, iPad Mini, fourth-generation iPod Touch and later, and MacBooks "running OS X and later" all utilise technologies that infringe the patent.

This isn't Uniloc's only attempt at getting some cash out of Apple, as the firm has already filed two suits against Apple this month, claiming the company's AirDrop and network provisioning technologies infringe on patents once assigned to Philips and HP, respectively.

Uniloc has taken aim at multiple other tech giants too, including - to name but a few - Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, McAfee, Rackspace, Sega, Sony, Symantec and more.

Back in 2011, the patent troll successfully took down Microsoft after a court ruled that Redmond nicked its technology to build anti-counterfeiting software. µ