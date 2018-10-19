Apple's incoming iPad Pro ‘confirmed’ to ditch Lightning for USB-C

Apple's incoming iPad Pros will look something like this, probably

APPLE LOOKS SET to launch new iPad Pro models on 30 October, and yet more rumours claim they'll be the first feature USB-C port instead of a proprietary Lightning port.

Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo had already predicted the 2018 iPad Pro models would drop the Lightning connector favour in favor of USB-C, and more recent rumours have suggested that this will enable the device to hook up to 4K displays.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara is now getting in on the action. It claims to have talked to numerous accessory makers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Trade Fair in Hong Kong this week, all of which said the 2018 iPad Pro would feature USB-C instead of Lightning.

The site also says that the companies were showing off a photo of the 2018 iPad Pro dimensions that was first shared on Slashleaks last week. If legit, this means the smaller iPad Pro model will measure in at 178mm wide and 247mm tall, while the larger-screened model will come in at 215mm x 280mm.

Mac Otakara doesn't have much other info to offer, but earlier rumours have suggested that the new iPad Pros will boast slimmer bezels than last-gen models, Apple's A11X Bionic CPU and a TrueDepth camera system that will enable Face ID for biometric authentication.

At Apple's now-confirmed 30 October event, which will take place in New York City at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Apple is also likely to take the wraps off of its long-awaited successor to the MacBook Air.

According to rumours, the 'inexpensive' laptop - which like will ditch the 'Air' moniker - will sport a 13in a Retina display with skinny bezels, Intel's 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors and USB-C.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the MacBook to have a starting price of $999 or less in the US.

He also expects Apple's new MacBook to debut alongside a new Mac Mini, which is expected to offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections. µ