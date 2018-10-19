Official TV HAT add-on brings DVB-T2 streaming to the Raspberry Pi

THE RASPBERRY PI FOUNDATION has launched an official TV HAT add-on, enabling users to receive DVB-T2 transmissions.

The add-on has the same design as the Raspberry Pi Zero with the addition of a standard television aerial connector and a Digital Video Broadcast (DVB) Sony CXD2880 tuner that receives terrestrial TV signals, letting users stream DTV-T2 and DTV-T video in the UK and Europe.

"The Raspberry Pi DVB TV-uHAT allows you to receive digital terrestrial TV broadcast systems which includes DVB-T and DVB-T2 on a Raspberry Pi," the Raspberry Pi Foundation said in its announcement.

"This means that you can receive and view TV on a Raspberry Pi or create a TV server that allows you to stream received TV over a network to other devices (including PCs, tablets, smartphones (via apps), media centres and more)."

Any Raspberry Pi with 40-pin GPIO connector can use the TV HAT, although the Foundation recommends using a Raspberry Pi 2, 3, or 3B+ for watching TV from the Pi itself, due to the processing power required.

It's bad news for our US readers, though, as the Raspberry Pi HAT add-on will only be available in the UK and Europe initially.

The Foundation explains: "Initially, we will be offering the TV HAT in Europe only. Compliance work is already underway to open other DVB-T2 regions. If you purchase a TV HAT, you must have the appropriate licence or approval to receive broadcast television. You can find a list of licences for Europe here. If in doubt, please contact your local licensing body."

Here in Blighty, the TV Hat can be picked up from PiHut for £20. The retailer has also put together step-by-step guide that shows users exactly how to assemble, install and configure the Raspberry Pi TV HAT, and a tutorial on how to get the Raspberry Pi TV HAT working with Plex. µ