Apple set to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook at 30 October event

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED a 30 October launch event where it's expected to unveil new iPad Pros and new MacBooks.

The non-iPhone-centric event will take place in New York City oat the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House. Apple's invite (above) doesn't give much away, beyond promising that "there's more in the making."

All signs, however, are pointing to a refresh of Apple's iPad Pro. The upgraded tablet will reportedly be made available in 10.5in and 12.9in variants, both of which will boast slimmer bezels, shrunken dimensions compared to Apple's previous efforts, Apple's A11X Bionic CPU and a TrueDepth camera system that will enable Face ID for biometric authentication.

They could be the first iPads to support USB-C too, with Ming-Chi Kuo predicting that the 2018 models will ditch the Lightning port in favour of the USB standard. This will also see the removal of the headphone jack, with Apple set to opt for audio over USB-C instead.

Apple's long-awaited successor to the MacBook Air is also likely to make an appearance. According to rumours, the 'inexpensive' laptop - which like will ditch the 'Air' moniker - will sport a 13in a Retina display, Intel's 8th-gen Kaby Lake Refresh processors

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the MacBook to have a starting price of $999 or less in the US.

Gurman also expects Apple's new MacBook to debut alongside a new Mac Mini, which is expected to offer more powerful innards and USB-C connections.

Apple's 30 October, which is likely looking to take the shine off of the OnePlus 6T launch, will kick off at 6pm UK time.