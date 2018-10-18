Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 ditches Intel for a Snapdragon 850 chip

SAMSUNG HAS SHOWN OFF the Galaxy Book 2, a Microsoft Surface look-a-like that packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 processor.

As its name suggests, this isn't Samsung's first foray into the 2-in-1 market. Back at MWC 2017, the firm launched the original Surface Book, which featured a 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor.

While Samsung's new model sports the same 12in 2160x1440 OLED display, kickstand, clip-on keyboard as the original, the firm has swapped out Intel's silicon in favour of Qualcomm's octa-core 2.9GHz Snapdragon 850 chip. This, Samsung boasts, equips the "Always Connected" device with support for Gigabit LTE speed and up to 20 hours of battery life, almost doubt that offered by the first-gen model.

"With the long-lasting battery in the Galaxy Book 2, you can work uninterrupted for up to 20 hour - more than two full work days," Samsung swoons in its announcement.

As the latest member of the "Always Connected" PC ranks, the Galaxy Book 2 runs Windows 10 S out of the box, although users can upgrade to the full-fat version of Microsoft's OS.

Elsewhere, the 2-in-1 packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage expandable via microSD, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for Samsung's S-Pen stylus. It's a tad heavier than the original at 1.85g (compared to 1.58g), and measures in at 11.32 x 7.89 x 0.30in.

Samsung hasn't yet said whether it'll be bringing the Surface Book 2 to Blighty, but has announced that over in the States, it'll be available for $999.99 (around £765) starting 2 November.

Surprisingly, both the clip-on keyboard and S-Pen will be included in the box. µ