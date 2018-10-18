Microsoft will let users bin more of Windows 10's pre-loaded junk

BLOATWARE PEDDLER Microsoft has announced that it will let users uninstall more of Windows 10's pre-loaded guff, although you'll have to wait until next year.

Removing junk from Windows 10 currently involves using PowerShell to do so, or a third party-app like Geek Uninstaller.

However, with Build 18262, available now to Fast Ring and Skip Ahead fiddlers, Microsoft is finally giving users to option to remove more of the stock crap that comes part and parcel of a Windows 10 installation.

Apps that can now be uninstalled are 3D Viewer, Calculator, Calendar, Groove Music, Mail, Movies & TV, Paint 3D, Snip & Sketch, Sticky Notes, and Voice Recorder. In Windows 10 version 1908, you'll be able to rid of these apps by heading to the Start Menu and selecting uninstall, or by visiting the context menu in the All Apps list.

Some apps, such as Camera, Microsoft Edge and the Windows Store remain untouchable, as they are considered "essential" parts of Windows 10. Er, if you say so, Microsoft.

Still, until now, the only removable stock Microsoft apps included Solitaire Collection, My Office, OneNote, Print 3D, Skype, Tips, and Weather. Thankfully, Windows 10 has always let you uninstall the apps that Microsoft frustratingly auto-installs onto users' PCs, including the likes of Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, and FarmVille 2: Country Escape.

Don't go getting too excited though about Microsoft's change of heart, though, as Windows 10 version 1903 is tipped to arrive in the first half of 2019, with all signs pointing to a release in April.

The update, which is in the early stages of beta testing, also brings with it DPI Awareness in Task Manager, a new recommended troubleshooting setting that uses diagnostic data to deliver a tailored set of fixes, Narrator improvements and the usual bevvy of bug fixes.

It also introduces a handful of bugs, with Microsoft's Windows Insider team warning that "builds may contain bugs that might be painful for some." For starters, the team notes that Settings is crashing when invoking actions on certain pages and Inbox Apps are failing to launch. µ