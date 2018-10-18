Aussie court orders homes of alleged GTA V cheat makers to be searched

'STREWTH MATE, WE DON'T LIKE CHEATIN' IN GTA V' is what an Australian court probably said as it ordered the search of two Melbourne premises in relation to the so-called "Infamous" cheat in Rockstar's driving, crime and satire game.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have been pursuing court action against one person who they allege has been making chat software for hit game Grand Theft Auto V.

As a result, the premises in which Christopher Anderson, Cyrus Lesser, "sfinktah", Koroush Anderson and Koroush Jeddian live - which are thought to be Unit 8, 24 Parnell Street and 34 Oswald Street, both in Elsternwick, Victoria - are to be searched for evidence such as disks, hard drives and other data stored on computers that would incriminate them as the producers of cheat software.

According to the BBC, the five accused haven't filed a defence despite the Australian federal court freezing their assets.

The Infamous cheat that enabled players of GTA V to have a 'god mode' in the game's online mode, was taken offline six months ago. But Rockstar and Take-Two are, unsurprisingly, not OK with that and want to see the chat makers feel the wrath of the law.

You might wonder why enabling 'god mode' in a game is a big deal and worth pursuing legal action. Well, Rockstar puts a heck of a lot of effort into GTA V Online and it also makes money off the game from people willing to spend real cash for in-game credit.

As such, cheaters in the game's online mode can ruin the fun of legit players; we'd be pretty narked if we'd spent real money for some in-game items, hoping to give us an edge in combat only to get wrecked by a person running cheats.

Furthermore, the producers of cheat software can charge people for it, meaning they are profiting off the back of Rockstar's game, which is some pretty dodgy stuff.

We'll have to see what the home searching throws up, but it looks like the maxim 'cheating never prospers' could come hammering home for the alleged cheat makers. µ