Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 is 'a pain in the butt' to repair

IT'S REALLY BLOODY HARD to repair a broken Microsoft Surface Pro 6, according to serial gadget fiddlers and pokers iFixit.

The folks who absolutely love tearing down the latest gadgets and tech ended up giving the Surface Pro 6 a rather appalling score of one out of 10 for "repairability".

We've had a brief play with the Surface Pro 6 and can confirm that it's a rather lovely device that's solidly built, but taking it apart for repairs in another thing altogether.

While iFixit was happy with the fact that all the screws used to hold the gadget together were of the standard Torx variety, the boffins weren't impressed with how getting access to the Surface Pro 6's innards required the display assembly to be removed, which is "stubbornly glued in place, expensive and prone to shattering".

Speaking of glue, Microsoft seems to have used a lot of it with the Surface Pro 6, as iFixit notes that the battery is firmly glued into place. Furthermore, the connector for the battery is pinned underneath the motherboard requiring "near total disassembly" to access it.

And things continue to get worse in iFixit's opinion: "Once upon a time, Surface Pro storage was removable—but not in this version."

"Complex construction makes all disassembly and reassembly tedious in comparison to other tablets," it added.

While the disassembled Surface Pro 6 looks neat, it was apparently a "pain in the butt" to take apart, not only because of the aforementioned issues but also the large heat spreader and piping that Microsoft uses to keep the hybrid's Intel processor cool, which needs to be removed to better access the machine's guts.

Again, all this least iFixit distinctly unimpressed: "After hearing rumours of a modular Studio, we were hoping this generation of Surface Pro would steer that direction. Alas, it's just as un-upgradable and un-repairable as ever, and it doesn't even get a USB-C port."

This isn't good news for people who like to take apart their laptops and hybrids to have a good rummage around with the insides. But for everyone else, it could just be a collective shrug and a reminder to be careful with your Surface Pro 6. µ