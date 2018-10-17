GitHub Universe kicks off with a range of new developer tools

SAN FRANCISCO: GITHUB HAS kicked off its annual Universe conference at the Palace of Fine Arts, alongside San Francisco's Golden Gate.

This fourth conference marks the 10th year for the open source platform and from the moment you walk in, you realise that this is a little different.

From a stage in the round, we got to hear about a variety of new features for developers as it enters its first full year under the charge of Microsoft. That said, any question on the topic of the new owner was met with a general feeling of "oh, I don't know, they mostly leave us to it".

The big additions to the GitHub platform come from new features Action and Connect.

With Actions, you can create your entire workflow from within GitHub, linking different repositories together with a series of actions, either default of designed by the community. The company explains: "As a developer, you spend too much time configuring workflows—or get locked into inflexible tools as the industry evolves around you.

"We're bringing the same tools you use while writing software to the rest of your development workflow, allowing you to focus on what matters most: code."

GitHub Connect removes the barriers of a private instance of GitHub by offering access to the wider repository using three tools: Unified Business Identity, Unified Search and Unified Contribution.

The GitHub Learning Lab is also getting some new treats - three new courses, Secure Development Workflows, reviewing a pull request and getting started with GitHub Apps.

There are some other nice tweaks to, like Suggested Changes which means you can accept an entire peer review in a single click.

The two-day conference includes a wide variety of talks and classes for young coders, as well as the inevitable dive for customised Octocat figurines and decals for that last inch of free space on your laptop lid. μ