TROUSER SNAKE TROUBLERS, BEWARE! The UK government is determined to keep tugging at online porn providers to check that would-be masturbators are at least 18-years-old before granting them grot access.

UK gov has been banging on this organ for some time, as if it reckons the web is so plastered in porn that a simple search for 'pork' could lead underage cooks into a world of gangbangs and weapons-grade smut.

Despite acknowledging that there's a bukkake-level of controversy, flaws, and potential lawsuits all over the face of its plans, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), which is responsible for making sure grot and video nastiness stays out of the eyes of kids and sensitive types, have decided to keep ploughing away with the mandatory age-checks.

So much so it has taken time out of what we assume a schedule of gawping over French art-house flicks that tread the line between masterpieces and snuff movies to hammer out draft regulations and guidance for the Online Pornography Regulations 2018.

The regulation will be left for Parliament to poke to see if it becomes enshrined into law, and if it does, the regulation would force any website with porn content to force age checks before access is granted to a site.

But things get murky to how the law could be applied. While sites that directly provide porn and charge for it or serve adverts to visitors will need to have age checks in place. But apps and services that have less than a third of their content rammed with porn won't have to have the checks in place.

And another problem is that digital minister Margot James reckons the BBFC could face a splurge of legal challenges, which could get very expensive as disgruntled porn service providers challenge the BBFC's regulations and any efforts it makes to enforce its age checks.

"[There's] a risk that the BBFC will be exposed to legal challenge on the basis of decisions taken as the age verification regulator or on grounds of principle from those opposed to the policy," James said.

"As this is a new policy, it is not possible to quantify accurately the value of such risks. The government estimate a realistic risk range to be between £1 million and £10 million in the first year, based on likely number and scale of legal challenges."

Swallowing expensive legal challenges might leave a bitter taste in the BBFC's mouth, yet it looks like it's not going to loosen its grip on the erection of porn age check regulations.

Obviously, exposing underage people to porn isn't exactly a good thing, but perhaps that's more something parents should work on rather than the government and all the money it could end up spunking on enforcing a rather draconian regulation. µ