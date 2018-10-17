Chrome 70 lets you turn off Google's controversial auto sign-in 'feature'

GOOGLE HAS PUSHED OUT Chrome 70, which finally lets users opt-out of the firm's heavily-criticised auto sign-in feature.

With the release of Chrome 69, Google came under fire for a new 'feature' that saw users automatically logged in to Chrome as soon as you hit a Google site, be it Google, YouTube or Maps.

Chrome uses the same accounts as Google, and the rationale, the company claimed, was to avoid data leaking between accounts on shared computers. Chrome users were nonetheless alarmed, as this would theoretically make it far easier for Google to link browsing data to individual people.

Thankfully, with Chrome 70, you'll be able to opt-out of automatic sign-in. While we'd have preferred to see it switched off by default, users can easily turn off the controversial feature in Preferences under the Privacy and Security section.

"We've heard - and appreciate - your feedback," Chrome's Zach Koch wrote last month when announcing Chrome 70, adding that the update will offer "more control over the experience."

Google is also promising to be clearer about what it's doing. This isn't just a footnote in the privacy policy you never read, but several different states to show when you are and aren't syncing. They look like this:

Google is changing how it handles auth cookies, too. In Chrome 69, Google auth cookies are kept so you stay signed in when cookies are cleared. In future when cookies are deleted, you'll be signed out.

This isn't all Chrome 70 has on offer, though. The updated browser also ships with the final version of the TLS 1.3 standard, just days after Microsoft also announced plans to ditch TLS 1.0 and 1.1 come 2020.

Chrome 70 also includes two updates to the Web Authentication API, which will now allow developers to support authentication via macOS' TouchID and Android's fingerprint sensor, and support for Progressive Web Apps (PWA).

While this all sounds well and good, Chrome 70 might also break over a thousand websites thanks to Google's long publicised decision to revoke security certificates issued by Symantec.

The new version of Chrome will be rolling out to users over the coming weeks. µ