Analogue's Mega Sg aims to bring classic Sega gaming to modern TVs

ANCIENT CONSOLE MANIA is set to take off this Christmas as Sega is getting in on the game, or at least retro console remake Analogue is on the Japanese gaming giant's behalf.

The Analogue Mega Sg mixes the venerable Sega Genesis, Mega Drive and Master System into one compact mini console which has been designed to play nice with modern high-resolution TVs.

With a trio of consoles in one, Analogue notes that the machine can play more than 2,180 cartridges, providing you have access to such relics of gaming past.

Cartridges you may splutter, well yep. The Mega Sg embraces Analogue's name and rather than use software emulation to bring old games to life, it will actually work with cartridges designed for the original Sega consoles.

This separates the Mega Sg for other retro-remakes of Sega consoles and indeed the Sony's Classic PlayStation and Nintendo's SNES Classic Mini console remakes come re-imagining.

The Mega Sg also works with old controllers and even comes with the Altera Cyclone V FPGA chip and Yamaha YM2612 sound chip onboard to remain faithful to Sega's OG consoles.

But the console slips in some modern conveniences to make retro gaming on digital TV less of a nightmare of cables and conversion boxes that can often be the case when you want some classic gaming on a swish 4K telly. An HDMI port is present and correct, as is 1080p upscaling and an option to connect wireless controllers.

You'll need to pay for this modern luxury as the console will cost $189, some £140, when it goes on sale March 2019.

Given there are plenty of legally grey emulators out in the world that allow for retro Sega gaming, as well as other less-than-spectacular takes on the old Mega Drive, you'll have to weight up if that price is acceptable or too steep to pay. µ