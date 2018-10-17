Huawei’s 7.2in Mate 20 X takes aim at the Note 9 and, er, Nintendo Switch

CHINESE HARDWARE FIRM Huawei had 'one more big thing' to show off at its Mate 20 launch on Tuesday: the 7.2in Mate 20 X.

The device, which features a bigger screen that Google's Nexus 7 tablet, is the largest - and perhaps most unnecessary - mobile device we've seen this year. Its mammoth screen boasts an 1080p resolution, comes constructed from OLED and features an 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

Its tablet-like dimensions enabled Huawei to stuff a fatter 5,000mAh battery into the Mate 20 X, compared to the 4,200mAh battery inside the Mate 20 Pro, which the firm claims will make the phone-come-tablet 30 per cent more power efficient.

The 7.2in screen also makes the device ideal for gaming, according to Huawei, which compared the handset's gaming prowess to that of the best-selling Nintendo Switch.

The firm claims the Mate 20 X is a "better portable gaming machine", noting that the device will offer up to 6.67 hours of continuous gaming, compared to the Switch's 3.03 hours. This Switch-trumping battery life comes paired with the 'world's first' liquid cooling system, which Huawei says should prevent overheating during longer gaming sessions,

Huawei also showed off an add-on Gamepad that equips the device with a physical analogue stick and D-Pad controls.

The Mate 20 X is also taking aim at Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 with support for pen input. The device will ship with ship with a stylus, which Huawei is calling the M Pen, that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Elsewhere, the Mate 20 X is largely similar to its less-outrageous Mate 20 and 20 Pro siblings. You'll find the same 2x2 camera array on the rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP and 8MP lenses, the same 7nm Kirin 980 CPU under the hood, and Google's Android Pie OS topped with Huawei's EMUI skin,

The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Mate 20 X will be available in Europe for $899 from October 26. µ