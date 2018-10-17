Amazon updates Kindle Paperwhite with waterproofing and more storage
Souped-up e-reader is available to pre-order now
EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon has launched a waterproof version of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.
The new-and-improved Kindle Paperwhite is the second Amazon e-reader to receive the waterproofing treatment, following the launch of the IPX8-rated Kindle Oasis. The Paperwhite offers the same level of protection, which means it's designed to withstand "getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub."
It's thinner and lighter than the last-gen model too, measuring in at 8.18mm thick and tipping the scales at 182g. You'll find the same 6in 300ppi e-ink display, although this now sits flush with the front of the device.
Amazon also boasts that storage on the base model of the Paperwhite has been doubled to 8GB, with a more-expensive model offering 32GB built-in storage.
Eric Saarnio, head of Amazon Devices for Europe, swooned: "Customers love the Kindle Paperwhite, and we're excited to bring premium features - like a thinner and lighter flush-front design, additional storage, waterproofing and Audible - to our most popular Kindle."
Elsewhere, Amazon's refreshed Paperwhite touts baked-in Bluetooth for hooking-up wireless headphones or speakers, built-in Audible support and an updated home screen that Amazon claims will make it "it easier to find your next read based on your reading history".
Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is available to pre-order from today, with 8GB and 32GB variants priced at £119.99 and £149.99, respectively. The latter is also available with added 3G for £219.99.
The lower-spec 8GB model will ship on 7 November, but Amazon hasn't yet said with the 32GB version will be made available. µ
Further reading
INQ Latest
GitHub Universe kicks off with a range of new developer tools
And a cat with eight legs
UK gov ploughs on with plans for mandatory porn age checks
Accessing online grot will require stating your age before the fun starts
Apple cracks down on 'scammy' apps that manipulate subscription model
Comes after report names and shames apps using 'dark patterns' to trick users
ARM's Neoverse chips take aim at servers, IoT infrastructure and, er, Intel
Brit chip designer wants its chips in data centres and beyond