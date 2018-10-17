Amazon updates Kindle Paperwhite with waterproofing and more storage

EVERYTHING SELLER Amazon has launched a waterproof version of its Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

The new-and-improved Kindle Paperwhite is the second Amazon e-reader to receive the waterproofing treatment, following the launch of the IPX8-rated Kindle Oasis. The Paperwhite offers the same level of protection, which means it's designed to withstand "getting splashed at the beach or dropped in the bathtub."

It's thinner and lighter than the last-gen model too, measuring in at 8.18mm thick and tipping the scales at 182g. You'll find the same 6in 300ppi e-ink display, although this now sits flush with the front of the device.

Amazon also boasts that storage on the base model of the Paperwhite has been doubled to 8GB, with a more-expensive model offering 32GB built-in storage.

Eric Saarnio, head of Amazon Devices for Europe, swooned: "Customers love the Kindle Paperwhite, and we're excited to bring premium features - like a thinner and lighter flush-front design, additional storage, waterproofing and Audible - to our most popular Kindle."

Elsewhere, Amazon's refreshed Paperwhite touts baked-in Bluetooth for hooking-up wireless headphones or speakers, built-in Audible support and an updated home screen that Amazon claims will make it "it easier to find your next read based on your reading history".

Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is available to pre-order from today, with 8GB and 32GB variants priced at £119.99 and £149.99, respectively. The latter is also available with added 3G for £219.99.

The lower-spec 8GB model will ship on 7 November, but Amazon hasn't yet said with the 32GB version will be made available. µ