Huawei Watch GT shuns Wear OS in favour of homegrown software

HUAWEI HAS INTRODUCED the Watch GT, a smartwatch that shuns Wear OS in favour of the firm's homegrown 'Lite OS' software.

According to Huawei, which also on Tuesday unveiled the Mate 20 Pro, its in-house smartwatch software will help the Watch GT achieve "ultra-long" levels of battery life. The company claims that, unlike wearables powered by Google's Wear OS, the GT will last as long as one month on a single charge.

Naturally, though, to achieve a month-long battery life users will have to render their smartwatch largely useless by switching off all activity tracking and GPS features. With all of its bells and whistles switched on, the Watch GT will last around 22 hours, while users who make use of GPS "occasionally" should see around two weeks of battery life thanks to Huawei's dual-chip combo.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Watch GT - available in both 'Sport' and 'Classic' models - packs a 1.39in 454x254 AMOLED circular screen, measures in at 10.6mm thick, comes crafted from a mix of stainless steel and ceramic and is 5ATM water resistant.

On the software front, the Huawei Watch GT will be compatible with both Android and iOS, and you'll find features such as continuous heart-rate monitoring and Huawei's tri-GPS system baked-in.

The Sport version of the Huawei Watch GT that will be priced at €199, and the Classic version at €249. The firm has yet to say when it'll go on sale.

Huawei also on Tuesday unveiled the Band 3 Pro, a €99 wearable that offers a curved 0.95in AMOLED touchscreen, a heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. Like the bigger Watch GT, the Huawei Band 3 Pro offers 5ATM waterproofing and a bunch fitness tracking features.