Google CEO speaks out about controversial Chinese search engine plans

GOOGLE CEO Sundar Pichai has spoken out for the first time about the company's controversial plans to launch a search engine tailored for users in China.

Until now, Google has remained tight-lipped on the so-called 'Dragonfly' project, but Pichai openly confirmed the search engine's existence at the Wired 25 Summit and, told the audience that its development is going "very well."

"It turns out we'll be able to serve well over 99 per cent of the queries," said Pichai, noting that re-entering the Chinese market aligns with the company's mission to provide information to the entirety of the world's population.

"We are compelled by our mission [to] provide information to everyone, and [China is] 20 per cent of the world's population," he said.

He added that the time had come to re-evaluate Google's decision to exit the Chinese market, a move it made eight years ago.

"We wanted to learn what it would look like if we were in China, so that's what we built internally. Given how important the market is and how many users there are, we feel obliged to think hard about this problem and take a longer-term view."

He was also quick to defend the project, which human rights groups have suggested will likely to be complicit in human rights violations and would allow for far more detailed tracking and profiling of people's behaviour.

Googlers have also protested in huge numbers at the company's decision to launch a version of its search engine for the Chinese market, which will block terms which the notoriously draconian government doesn't approve of.

Pichai said that there are many areas where Google could provide "information better than what's available" to people in China, such as reliable cancer treatment information, instead of "fake" information that they might be getting elsewhere.

He also remarked on the company's decision to back out of bidding for the US government's controversial Maven and Jedi products, noting that the u-turn wasn't based on employee feedback, or the fact staffers were quitting in droves.

"Throughout Google's history, we've given our employees a lot of voice and say," said Pichai. "But we don't we don't run the company by holding referendums. It's an important input. We take it seriously." µ