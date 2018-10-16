Pentagon data breach exposed details of 30,000 civilians and military personnel

YOU'D THINK THE PENTAGON would be locked down tighter than a Scott's fist on a tenner, but given that the personal information of some 30,000 US intelligence workers has been breached, you'd be wrong.

Associated Press was tipped off about a breach of the Department of Defense (DoD) travel records that so far looks to have involved a contractor exposing the personal information of thousands of military and civilian staff.

There's no word on when the breach took place, as it could have happened some time ago and only just got detected by the Pentagon.

While classified material wasn't compromised, credit card details of large swathes of Pentagon staff were exposed, but there's no need to run to your fallout shelter yet, as no nuke codes were nicked.

The breach itself didn't happen at the Pentagon - this isn't one of those stories where some cheeky contractor walked out with a USB drive loaded with military secrets. Rather, the breach happened at an as yet unnamed commercial vendor that provided a service to the Pentagon.

And there are no details on whether the breach was a dumb mistake by the contractor or if someone dodgy in the company had decided to expose the information.

Either way, the Pentagon is looking into the situation, though it seemed to downplay the breach to the Associated Press: "The department is continuing to assess the risk of harm and will ensure notifications are made to affected personnel."

Whether the data breach is a big deal or not, it's doesn't help give the best impression of the DoD'scybersecurityy, as it follows recent news that the US military isn't great at protecting its weapon systems, particularly as some systems use default passwords provided by tech vendors.

Maybe the Pentagon should be more concerned about getting its own cyber security and that of its contractors up to scratch, rather than fussing over the use of fitness trackers by US grunts who just want to get jacked while out blasting 'enemies if the West'. µ