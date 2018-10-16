Microsoft to kill TLS 1.0 and 1.1 support in Edge and IE come 2020

MICROSOFT IS KILLING OFF the oldest version of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol in supported versions of Internet Explorer 11 and the Edge browser come the first half of 2020.

The move sees Microsoft following in the footsteps of Apple, Google, and Mozilla, which have all made similar promises to disable the old TLS in favour of protocols that support more secure connections, offer more performance, and are"helping advance a safer browsing experience for everyone".

TSL 1.0 has been ticking along for almost 20 years, so not only is it long in the tooth, but with more advanced versions of the protocol out in the wild, it's looking like it's time to put it out to pasture.

"Two decades is a long time for a security technology to stand unmodified. While we aren't aware of significant vulnerabilities with our up-to-date implementations of TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1, vulnerable third-party implementations do exist," said Kyle Pflug, senior program manager at Microsoft Edge.

"Moving to newer versions helps ensure a more secure Web for everyone. Additionally, we expect the IETF to formally deprecate TLS 1.0 and 1.1 later this year, at which point protocol vulnerabilities in these versions will no longer be addressed by the IETF.

"For these reasons, sites should begin to move off of TLS 1.0 and 1.1 as soon as is practical. Newer versions enable more modern cryptography and are broadly supported across modern browsers."

In case you're wondering if the move will bork access to your favourite clunky, old looking sites, then don't fret.

"Most sites should not be impacted by this change. As TLS 1.0 continues to age, many sites have already moved to newer versions of the protocol - data from SSL Labs shows that 94 per cent of sites already support TLS 1.2, and less than one per cent of daily connections in Microsoft Edge are using TLS 1.0 or 1.1," said Pflug.

You might scoff at the idea of using Edge, but as mentioned earlier, the other big browsers are also scalping TLS 1.0 and 1.1, so if you're planning to try and access a poorly-updated and maintained website stuck on old TLS protocols in 2020, you might struggle.

So yeah, it's looking like it's curtains for the first TLS; good night sweet protocol, and thanks for the web browsing memories. µ