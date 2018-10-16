Trump-themed dating website exposes user data on launch day

A DATING APP for fans of Apprentice host Donald Trump has exposed users' personal information - on the day of its launch.

Donald Dates, which wants to "make America date again" and has received rave reviews from Fox News and the Daily Mail, obviously, is reportedly exposing user details in a publicly accessible database, Motherboard reports.

Citing security Baptiste Robert, who is also known by the handle Elliot Alderson, Motherboard adds that the app - which saw 1,600 Home Alone 2 fans signed-up on launch day - might also be leaking authentication tokens which could grant full access to a users' account, including their private messages.

The website verified the data leakage by creating their own Donald Daters profile and then finding their information in a misconfigured database online.

"Motherboard created an account on the app, searched for users mentioned in the exposed data, found these through the app itself, and confirmed the profile photos and names matched up," it said.

It was unable to verify whether private messages between users, presumably taking up Trump's performance in Sex and the City, had been exposed, noting that users can only send messages for free to one another after a Tinder-style match, or if the user pays a monthly fee of $2.99.

As well as lacking on the security front, Motherboard's testing showed that the app is seemed "barely functional". After searching for women in New York City, it was shown exclusively men who claimed to live in other parts of the country.

Donald Daters has, unsurprisingly, not commented on the breach, but in a frequently asked questions section on its website it claims: "All your personal information is kept private. We encourage safe online dating so please be sure not to share any private information on your profile before vetting anyone you may be interested in meeting in our community." µ