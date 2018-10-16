The Palm phone is a phone for your, er, phone

PDA MAKER Palm has returned with an, er, miniature handset that tether to your primary smartphone to enable you to "stay connected without being consumed".

"Palm was one of the first companies to bring your digital life from your desktop to your palm back in 1996," the company said.

"Today, we're taking that innovative spirit to bring the power of two categories together - connected wearables and smartphones - creating a new ultra-mobile category."

TCL, which picked up Palm in 2014 after it was dumped by HP, is manufacturing the imaginatively-branded 'Palm phone', which the firm is touting as a companion for your primary device, rather than a replacement.

The miniature mobe - while Palm boasts can be, er, "worn on your neck or slipped into your yoga pants" - features a non-removable nano-SIM that mirrors your primary SIM, for when "you don't want the distraction of your primary smartphone."

The Palm phone's 'Life Mode', for example, will free you from constant distractions. While you can choose what notifications get through, the setting will silence all others, and switch off all of the handset's wireless radios.

"Palm is designed to bring people out of their tech and into their lives," the company's announcement swoons. "With Life Mode, we're reimagining how we interact with the physical and digital world - never compromising one for the other."

Specs-wise, things aren't so interesting. The Palm, which is "about the size of a credit card", packs a 3.3in HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip, 12MP and 8MP rear and front-facing cameras and an 800mAh battery, which Palm promises will last "all day".

The handset is also IP68 certified, packs a modest 32GB built-in storage and runs Google's Android 8.1 OS, complete with baked-in face unlocking tech.

The Palm phone will only be available in the US, where it'll launch as a Verizon exclusive. The "ghost" phone will fetch $349.99, but will only be available as an add-on to existing Verizon contracts. µ