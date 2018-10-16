Huawei's Mate 20 Pro can wirelessly charge your iPhone

HUAWEI HAS topped off a triumphant year with the long-awaited launch of the Mate 20 range of smartphones.

The Huawei Mate 20 is a more incremental design, while the Mate 20 Pro offers some firsts for the Chinese maker, including an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging that can be reversed to charge other gadgets, and a curved 6.39in 3120x1440+ curved OLED screen that enhances the almost bezel-free front display.

There's a notch, naturally, but Huawei boasts that the "ultra-narrow" cutout if smaller than that found on rivals' devices.

The Mate 20 Pro sports the Huawei's 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, announced last month at IFA. This gives the device not one but two neural processors on-device, making for longer battery life and a more personalised experience.

There's 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which can be augmented with a further 256GB by buying a nano-memory (NM) card, a new format that's "45 per cent smaller" than microSD that Huawei introduced alongside its latest flagship.

On the camera front, the Mate 20 Pro sports a Leica-branded 2x2 camera array (40MP, 20MP, 8MP and flash) that sees P20 Pro's monochrome lens swapped for a wide angle lens. Huawei, naturally, has also added even more AI for perfect pictures and a souped-up 'Super HDR' mode.

Around the front, you'll find a 24MP camera complete with 3D depth sensing capabilities for unlocking the smartphone using your mug.

The handset's EMUI operating system, a fork of Android, is now based on 9.0 Pie, which will roll out to other phones in the range soon.

As well as offering backwards-compatible wireless charging, Huawei's own official Huawei charging pad can give off an impressive 15W, twice the speed of most wireless charging. For wired charging, the Mate 20 Pro boasts 40W 'supercharging', which Huawei claims will juice your handset to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Elsewhere on the Mate 20 Pro, you'll find an "invisible" dual speaker setup, a USB-C port (and no 3.5mm headphone jack), IP68 certification, support for Cat 21 LTE (or 4.5g) speeds and a 4,200mAh battery, which Huawei claims will deliver 38 per cent more juice than the iPhone XS Max.

The lower spec model is no slouch, though its fingerprint scanner is on the back, and its curves less sweeping. It is, however not being ranged in the UK - all the major sources have opted for the Pro and the Lite, the latter having been launched a month earlier.

At launch, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available in Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Black and Pink Gold and Twilight colour options.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available to pre-order in Blighty from today. The Huawei Mate 20 with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM costs €799, while the higher-spec model with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM costs €849. μ