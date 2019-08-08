Galaxy Note 10 release date, price and specs: Note 10, Note+ available to pre-order

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

SAMSUNG HAS OFFICIALLY UNVEILED its latest big-screened flagships; the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Both smartphones boast a number of new features; they pack Samsung's newly-outed 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC, ship with an "all-new" S Pen stylus, feature triple and quad-camera arrays, respectively, and - in the case of the Note 10+, at least - bring 5G support to Samsung's phablet lineup for the first time.

We've rounded up everything we know about the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ below, and you can also check out our hands-on review.

Release date

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be available to pre-order from today following Samsung's New York unveiling. Both handsets will start shipping in Blighty on 23 August.

Price

If you're looking to pick up a SIM-free device, the Galaxy Note 10 can be picked up for £899 and the Note 10+ from £999, while the 5G model is available to order from £1,099.

Over at EE, the Galaxy Note 10 is available from £59 per month with 10GB bundled data, while the Note 10+ will set you back £64 per month. The network, unsurprisingly, is also flogging the Note 10+ 5G, which is available for £69 per month on the same 10GB plan.

O2 is offering the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G on the same tariff, which will set you back £56.31 per month for 20GB of data with a £30 upfront payment. The operator is also ranging the lesser-spec Galaxy Note 10, which is available to pre-order from £52 per month.

Three, currently, is only selling the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, ahead of the launch of its 5G network later this month. It's offering a deal that gives you the handset for £39 per month for six months on a contract with unlimited data, but this will rise to £78 a month once the offer is up.

Vodafone is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ and the Galaxy Note 10 5G+, with the "entry-level" model fetching £64 per month and the Note 10+ models £72 per month. All tariffs come with unlimited data and a £29 upfront cost.

Latest news

7/8/19: Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, and the unveiling had few surprises in store.

As expected, the Galaxy Note 10+ is the star of the show with its mammoth 6.8in 3,040x1040 OLED screen, quad-camera setup, hefty 4,500mAh battery and, as thanks to Qualcomm's X55 modem, support for 5G networks. The smaller, and more modest Note 10 packs a lesser 6.3in 2,280x1,080 screen - a downgrade over the Note 9's QHD display, and a less-impressive 3,500mAh battery.

Both devices sport the same punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, and, under the hood, both pack Samsung's newly-launched 7nm Exynos 9825 CPU, which the company claims will deliver 42 per cent and 33 per cent gains in CPU and GPU performance, respectively. In the Note 10+, this SoC comes teamed with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage, while the Note 10 ships with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard.

Both devices also ship with Samsung's new Bluetooth LE-enabled S Pen, which now offers new functionality such as gesture-controlled Air Actions and the ability to transform hastily-scrawled notes into a Word or PDF document. It also sports a better battery than the S Pen before it, Samsung claims, and can juice to full in just "minutes".

On the camera front, the Note 10 and Note 10+ sport triple and quad-camera arrangements, respectively, with the larger model adding a ToF 'DepthVision' camera into the mix, alongside its 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lenses. There's a bunch of new software functionality too; Live Focus Video, for example, lets you blur, or change the colour of a videos' background, while Zoom-in Mic lets you focus audio on a specific subject.

With an eye on the business market, DeX support is also included, and Samsung has also tightened its partnership with Microsoft to pre-install the company's Your Phone app to enable a "seamless connection" between Windows PC and your Note device.

Elsewhere, the Note 10 and Note 10+ feature in-screen fingerprint sensors, IP68 certification, support for WiFi 6, and a lone USB-C port, with the handsets the first in the Note line to bin the headphone jack Thankfully, the Bixby button is also a thing of the past.

7/8/19: Samsung will announce the Note 10 and Note 10+ later today, but it's unlikely to have any surprises in store. The company has leaked several pages of marketing materials, spied by Droid-Life, which confirms pretty much all there is to know about the flagship duo.

According to the leak, the Note 10 and Note 10+ will sport 6.3in and 6.8in screens, respectively, both with a punch-hole selfie camera. They'll ship with an all-new S Pen, which will boast features such as air gestures, remote shutter and "Superfast Charge" that'll give it "hours of juice" in just minutes.

Droid-Life has also got its hands on pricing; the smaller Note 10 will cost $949 (around £780) while the larger Note 10+ will be available from $1,099 (around £903).

6/8/19: The Note 10+ has appeared on video just hours ahead of its official unveiling. The clip (below), courtesy of SlashLeaks, shows the Samsung flagship being used out in the wild on the Korean subway. The heft of the handset, which the anonymous user appears to struggle with, all-but-confirms its mammoth 6.8in screen, which comes with a small punch-hole cutout for the front camera.



5/8/19: Samsung has teased its upcoming Exynos 9825 SoC that will power the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. In a post to Twitter (below), the company's official Samsung Exynos hypes-up a new, "evolved", "next-level" "intelligent processor" that's landing on 7 August; the same day that the Note 10 will be unveiled.

The teaser doesn't tell us much else about the Exynos 9825, but earlier rumours claim the 7nm chip will boast a maximum clock speed of 2.7GHz and equivalent to Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip in the performance stakes.

2/8/19: Samsung's headphone dongle has leaked ahead of next week's Note 10 unveiling, confirming the handset - as expected - will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. SamMobile shared pictures of the 3.5mm to USB-C dongle (below), which Samsung is expected to include in the box with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

1/8/19: An official-looking render of the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has all but confirmed that the handset will be released on 23 August. The image, shared by Android Headlines, shows the previously-rumoured date on the handset's lockscreen. It also shows off the Note 10's reconfigured button layout, with the power button seemingly missing from the right-hand side of the phone.

31/7/19: An anonymous leaker has shown off both the Galaxy Note 10+ and Apple's so-called iPhone 11R in an image shared by tipster Ice Universe. The image doesn't tell us much we didn't already know about either handset but appears to confirm the Note 10's full-screen design and Infinity-O screen, along with the iPhone 11R's odd-looking rear camera array.

An unknown leaker seems to have leaked two phones at the same time: the Galaxy Note10+ and the iPhone XR 2019 in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/QdzBsv8PB0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2019

29/7/19: The latest Galaxy Note 10 leak comes via an unlikely source - Samsung itself. As spotted by reliable tipster Roland Quandt, the company has prematurely posted support pages for the Note 10 Plus - or Note 10+, as Samsung calls it. The since-yanked pages confirm that the Note 10+ will be made available with 256GB or 512GB, will ship running Android 9 and will be made available in 'Aura Glow', 'Aura Black' and 'Aura White' colour options.

26/7/19: The Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in a 5G variant, a leaked Verizon press image has confirmed. The snap, obtained by Evan Blass, shows that the so-called Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will look identical to its non-5G sibling; there's a punch-hole screen, a triple-camera setup and a Huawei-esque pearlescent finish.

The ad also reveals that those who pre-order the Galaxy Note10+ 5G from Verizon will receive a free Note 10 if they opt for one of the network's Unlimited plans, but chances are you'll have to sign another contract for the second phone.

24/7/19: The Galaxy Note 10+ has been detailed in full, courtesy of WinFuture. While there wasn't much left to reveal, the German website confirms that the plus-sized flagship will boast a 6.8in Dynamic OLED display, with a resolution of 3,040x1,140, a pixel density of 498ppi, support for HDR10+ and an embedded fingerprint scanner. It'll also support Samsung's S Pen stylus, naturally, which the report claims will enable gesture control for the first time.

Under the hood, the S10 Plus - which WinFuture notes will be the same size as its predecessor despite its fatter screen - will pack a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 2.7GHz. This will come teamed with 12GB RAM, a 4,300mAh battery 256GB UFS 3.0 expandable storage; the standard Note 10 model won't feature a microSD slot, though.

And around the back, the Note 10 Plus will sport a triple-lens system comprising of 12MP Dual Pixel, 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto and ToF sensors. A 10MP Dual Pixel camera will sit inside the handset's centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout.

According to WinFuture, the Note 10 Plus will boast IP68 certification and will be available in black, silver and white variants at launch. It'll allegedly become available on 23 August following its early-August unveiling.

23/7/19: We're now just weeks away from the official launch of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, and a specification table published by SlashLeaks has prematurely revealed the handsets' key specifications.

If legit, expect both handsets to ship with either a Snapdragon 855+ or Exynos 9825 SoC, paired with 256GB storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM, respectively.

Elsewhere, the lesser-specced Note 10 will allegedly sport a 6.3in FHD+ screen, a 3,500mAh battery with 25W charging support and a triple rear camera setup comprising 12MP, 12MP and 16MP lenses. The higher-end and presumably more expensive Note 10+ will feature a larger 6.8in QHD+ screen, a heftier 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and the same triple camera with the addition of a ToF sensor.

16/7/18: Twitter tipster Ice Universe has backed up earlier speculation that the Note 10+ will boast 45W charging support. He claims the high-spec model will offer 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging, but notes that while Samsung will release charging kit that supports these souped-up speeds, the handset will ship with a 25W charger in the box.

Galaxy Note10+ supports 45w wired charging and 20w wireless wireless charging. Samsung will release related chargers. However, the charging head provided in Samsung packaging box is 25w. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2019

12/7/18: The Galaxy Note 10+ has prematurely shown up at the FCC, in turn revealing the handset's specs in full. The leak, spotted by XDA Developers before it was taken down, confirms that the device's full dimensions (below), along with its centred punch-hole selfie camera and lack of buttons on the right-hand edge. It remains unclear whether the Note 10+ will lack a physical power button, or whether Samsung will instead rid of the Bixby key.

The FCC post also all-but-confirms that the Note 10+ will support WiFi 6 and LTE, though there's no mention of 5G support in the filing.

Elsewhere, two additional images posted by XDA confirm that the handset will sport a vertically-aligned triple-lens camera on its left side and that it will indeed lack a 3.5mm headphone jack this time around.

11/7/19: The first official pictures of the Note 10 (above) have leaked ahead of the handset's 7 August launch. The legit-looking snaps come via the WinFuture's Roland Quandt and MySmartPrice contributor Ishan Agarwal, and while they don't tell us much we don't already know, it does show off a new Huawei-esque blue-purple pearlescent model, which will launch alongside the less-flashy black variant (below).

They high-res renders also seem to suggest that the Note 10 could launch without a physical power key, adding weight to earlier rumours that it'd feature a largely button-free design. Either that or Samsung has finally decided to ditch the much-maligned Bixby key.

9/7/19: Samsung has posted an official teaser for the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of its unveiling next month.

Say goodbye to hassle, and hello to powerful!

Register now on https://t.co/ZwHvMZlCpg & get a chance to win the Next Galaxy!



See the Next Powerful Galaxy on August 8, 2019 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/yToGVbq9Bz — Samsung Indonesia (@samsungID) July 8, 2019

The short video (above), posted by the Samsung Indonesia Twitter account, focuses on the Note 10's biz credentials and appears to show that it can work as a smartphone, laptop and desktop PC, the latter thanks to Samsung DeX.

8/7/19: Despite touting the Galaxy Note 10's screen as "the best" to come in 2019, tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that it won't boast a 90Hz refresh rate.

90Hz is not a factor in determining screen quality, because xiaomi 9 can also have a refresh rate of 84Hz. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 7, 2019

Over on Twitter (above), the serial leaker shared pictures of Note 10 screen protectors, confirming the handset's centrally-placed punch-hole camera and triple-lens rear setup. However, in a follow-up tweet, he notes that the display won't offer a 90Hz refresh rate, despite this being a headline feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro and, allegedly, the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

5/7/19: The Galaxy Note 10 will feature one, and maybe even two 3D Time of Flight sensors. So says Korean publication ETNews, which reports that, like the S10, the Note 10 lineup will feature the depth-sensing sensors for rendering bokeh effects, AR applications and facial recognition. It reports that thanks to a recent partnership with Samsung, South Korean lens maker KOLEN is investing $21.6m to build a new plant in Vietnam, which will increase its production capacity of ToF sensors 13 million to 25 million lenses ahead of the Note 10's impending launch.

Like the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 could feature two ToF modules - one on the front and one on the back - though it remains unclear how this will work with the handset's centrally-placed punch-hole design.

1/7/19: The first live images of the Galaxy Note 10+ have surfaced online. The flagship, previously rumoured to launch as the Galaxy 10 Pro, has shown up in a video courtesy of TechTalkTV (below) which all-but-confirms its official branding, centrally-placed punch-hole camera and iPhone-like vertical camera system.

The blurry images don't give much else away, but the lack of visible earpiece adds yet more weight to the rumours that the Note 10 will adopt 'Sound on Display' technology.

27/6/19: A freshly-leaked case, seemingly designed for the Galaxy Note 10, has added more weight to the rumours that it won't ship with a headphone jack.

The accessory, shared by Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore (above), shows that the Galaxy Note 10 won't carry a 3.5mm headphone jack, instead opting for a USB-C connector. Alongside this, you'll find the S-Pen slot, a single speaker and what looks like an infrared blaster.

26/6/19: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro might launch with 5G as standard. While earlier rumours claimed the device would be offered in LTE-only and 5G variants, retailer MobileFun - which has obtained an SKU list via an official Samsung distributor - claims that the Note 10 Pro "could well be launched as a 5G variant as standard." However, it notes that if Samsung does release a separate 5G model of the Pro, then "it's been confirmed to us that cases will fit both the standard Note 10 Pro and the 5G variant."

24/6/19: If you want a microSD slot on your Galaxy Note 10, you'll have to fork out more for the Pro-branded model. That's according to XDA Developer's Max Weinbach, who claims to have spent some time with both Note 10 models, the standard of which lacks the long-standing port.

My source got to play with a Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. Here is what they said about it.

1. Both of the models he used had headphone jacks.

2. Renders are almost perfect.

3. SPen is almost the same as the Note9

4. Non-Pro has no micro sd card slot. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) June 21, 2019

Weinbach also notes that the masses of leaked renders are "almost perfect", and while he initially claims both models had headphone jacks, he later noted that the jack was fake, adding that the Note 10 will ship with USB-C AKG earbuds in the box.

21/6/19: We're still around six weeks away from the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, but MobileFun has already started flogging accessories for the flagship duo.

The accessories, by Olixar, confirm the design of the Note 10 range, including its barely-there bezels, centrally-placed front-facing camera, vertically-stacked rear camera array and its lack of fingerprint scanner and earpiece. The latter all-but-confirms the Note 10 will adopt 'Sound on Display' technology that uses vibrations to replace the earpiece.