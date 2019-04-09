Samsung will reportedly launch four Galaxy Note 10 variants

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

THE GALAXY NOTE 10 will be made available in four variants at launch, according to ET News.

We've already heard chatter about a "compact" Note 10 variant, and this new report elaborates further. ET News, citing "industry sources", the 6.75in Note 10 and smaller 6.28in variant will both be made available in two versions; one with 5G, and another without.

"Samsung's attempt to launch the Galaxy Note in several models is intended to maximize sales volume by segmenting the market," a shonkily-translated version of the report reads.

The report also claims the smaller Note 10 will have three rear cameras like the S10 (likely with the same wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras), while the larger variant will sport quad cameras including a Time of Flight sensor, like that found on the Galaxy S10 5G.

4/4/19: Samsung will shove four cameras onto the rear of its flagship Galaxy Note 10, according to yet another scoop from The Bell.

The site, which claims to have got its information from several industry officials, says the larger Note 10 model will pack a quad-camera array similar to that found on the Galaxy S10 5G, which today made its debut in South Korea.

If it does adopt the same setup as Samsung's first 5G smartphone, expect to find a horizontally-aligned array comprising a 12MP lens with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 3D hQVGA depth-sensing camera.

These quad cameras will be reserved for the higher-specced Note 10, the report claims, with the smaller Note 10e tipped to sport a triple-camera setup.

While previous rumours had pointed to a 6.66in screen on the flagship model, The Bell has also heard that the Note 10 will sport a larger 6.75in screen.

3/4/19: The Galaxy Note 10 will be launch alongside a new 'compact' variant, according to a report at The Bell.

The Korean newspaper reports that Samsung, much like it did with the Galaxy S10, will launch the 'Galaxy Note 10e' alongside its flagship phablet later this year.

The Bell's report doesn't tell us much about the so-called Note 10e other than the fact it'll have a smaller display than the 6.7in screen on the standard Note 10. However, if anything like the Galaxy S10e, it'll likely miss out on other high-end features such as an in-screen fingerprint scanner and 5G support.

Saying that, The Bell's sources tell it that it won't be a "mid or low price" smartphone, and will instead be marketed as a flagship smartphone with, presumably, a flagship price tag.

The Galaxy Note 10e will reportedly launch alongside its higher-spec sibling in August this year and looks set to be released exclusively in Europe.

27/3/19: Samsung's next Galaxy Note will feature a major redesign when it launches later this year, according to ET News.

The website's source claims that the Galaxy Note 10 will be the first Samsung device to boast an entirely buttonless design; that means no power button, no volume rockers and - praise the lord - no side-mounted Bixby key.

Instead, the Note 10 will likely adopt a fully gesture-based interface or capacitive buttons along the edge of the device, similar to those seen on HTC's recent flagships. ET News' report is light on details though, so we'd take this with a pinch of salt now.

It does say add, however, that Samsung will apply a similar design to its A-Series phones, so expect this experimental design to show up on a mid-range handset before the Note 10 debuts.

27/2/18: The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly pack the same quad camera setup as the Galaxy S10 5G.

So says a report at SamMobile, which reports that the incoming flagship will sport four cameras on its backside. It's unclear whether it'll pack the exact same setup as the S10 5G, but if so, expect a Time of Flight (TOF) sensor to accompany telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra wide-angle lenses.

SamMobile's report also notes that the "5" in the device's model number - SM-N975F - is likely a nod to a 5G variant of the device, which it expects to debut alongside a 4G-only Note 10 model.

Elsewhere, it's likely that the Note 10 will feature the same Infinity-O display panel as its S10 predecessors, with the increased screen-to-body-ratio enabling Samsung to opt for a larger display panel.

6/2/19: Samsung has patented a James Bond-esque stylus that comes with a built-in camera and could debut alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

While the Galaxy Note 9's bundled S-Pen doubled-up as a long-range shutter button, Samsung's next-gen stylus could replace the front-facing camera altogether, according to a patent granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Spotted by Patently Mobile, the patent, which was originally filed in February of 2017, describes an "electric pen device" with an "optical system including a lens and an image sensor".

While it's unclear if the S-Pen will ever see the light of day, bundling such a stylus with its smartphones could allow Samsung to ditch the selfie camera completely to create a proper full-screen display without a notch or punch-hole design.

9/11/18: The Galaxy Note 10 will dwarf this year's Note 9 flagship with a monstrous 6.66in bezel-less display.

That's according to Korean newspaper The Bell, which reports that the Galaxy Note 10 - codenamed 'DaVinci' - will sport a 6.66in Super AMOLED screen with a 4K resolution and HDR support.

The report claims that Samsung decided on the display specifications this month, and has handed over to its Samsung Display unit to start production of the Note 9-dwarfing panels.

It doesn't tell us much else about the Note 10, though, although separate rumours claim the smartphone will pack a triple-lens camera, 5G support and a bigger battery than this year's model.

The Bell does have some more info about the incoming Galaxy S10, however, and reports that Samsung is plotting a super-sized S10 Plus model that will sport a 6.44 OLED display.

15/10/18: It's been less than two months since the Galaxy Note 9 arrived on shelves, and we're already hearing chatter about next year's flagship.

According to Korean website The Bell, next year's Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung's biggest smartphone yet with a 6.66in OLED display, 0.26in larger than the screen found on the Galaxy Note 9 and, according to the report, biggest than next year's iPhone XS Max sequel.

Samsung won't wait until late in 2019 to take the fight to Apple's latest flagship, though, as the report notes that the Galaxy S10, set to debut early next year, will sport an XS Max-rivalling 6.44in screen.

The other two S10 versions are expected to stay at 5.8in, the same size as the current Galaxy S9.

Despite its super-sized screen, the Galaxy Note 10 is unlikely to feature a larger footprint than Samsung's latest Note flagship. The Bell notes that the phone's bezels will continue to decrease in size, which could result in the phone's dimensions remaining largely unchanged.

The Bell also notes that it's still early in the phone's development cycle, so specs could change between now and the Note 10's unveiling in the "second half of 2019". However, it says that since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 disaster, the company has extended the amount of time it spends developing phones from six months to one year.

The report doesn't tell us much else about the smartphone, but recent rumours suggest that Samsung is planning to remove the headphone jack on either the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S11. Instead, the company will rely on a combination of the phone's USC Type-C port and a bundled headphone dongle.

Reports haven't said why Samsung would want to get rid of the headphone jack but speculate that, like other manufacturers, the company simply wants to save space for other parts. µ