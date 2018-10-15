Benchmark re-do shows Intel's i9-9900k is just 12 per cent faster than AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X

AFTER FACING a severe backlash over "incompetent" benchmarking, carried out by Principled Technologies (PT), new results show that Intel's i9-9900K is just 12 per cent faster than AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X.

Last week, Intel and PT released benchmarks pitting the i9-9900k - the chipmaker's first 8-core/16-thread mainstream desktop part - against AMD's finest, including the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, Threadripper 2950X and the equally-specced Ryzen 7 2700X.

The paid-for study, which showed that Intel's latest and greatest, touted as the "world's fastest gaming processor", was 30 to 40 per cent faster than the 2700X on average.

However, PT's data was quickly outed as BS after it was revealed that the company enabled Game Mode on the 2700X, disabling half of its processor cores and destroying the memory controller with a bad RAM configuration.



Unsurprisingly given the backlash that followed, PT has released revised benchmark results which show that, on average, Intel's 9900K is just 12 per cent faster than the 2700X - despite costing upwards 60 per cent more.

Intel has also put out a grovelling apology, of sorts, in which it smugly boasts that these new results confirm the i9-9900K as the "world's best gaming processor." Sigh.

"Given the feedback from the tech community, we are pleased that Principled Technologies ran additional tests. They've now published these results along with even more detail on the configurations used and the rationale," Intel said.

"The results continue to show that the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K is the world's best gaming processor. We are thankful to Principled Technologies' time and transparency throughout the process. We always appreciate feedback from the tech community and are looking forward to comprehensive third-party reviews coming out on October 19".

This so-called apology hasn't gone down well with many, though, particularly Steve Burke of GamersNexus (below), who barked: "Intel knows better. Intel knows exactly what 'Game Mode' does."

Burke goes on to slam Intel's actions as "deception" and "bullshit" and expressed his dislike for the term "world's best gaming processor," as it doesn't account for value, thermal performance, or other metrics. µ