Sony fixes malicious message exploit that borked PS4 consoles

SONY CLAIMS TO HAVE FIXED the malicious message exploit sending PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles to Borksville.

Earlier this week, miffed gamers took to Reddit to report that they had received strings of text through the console's messaging application that had crashed their machines, with some reporting that they had to perform a factory reset on to get the console working normally again.

According to those affected by the glitch, which appears similar to 'text bomb' messaging exploits that have plagued iOS, they receive a message, their controllers and sound outputs fail and resetting the console results in continual error loops.

"There is a new glitch that basically bricks your console and forces you to factory reset it," one pissed off gamer wrote on Reddit. "Even deleting the message from the mobile app doesn't work.

"It happened to me during Rainbow Six: Siege. A player from the other team used a dummy account to send the message and crashed my entire team. We all have had to factory reset. Only one of our guys wasn't affected and he has his messages private."

Another added that the message code appeared as merely a question mark in a box, suggesting that the code messages cannot even be displayed by the PS4.

Sony now claimed to have patched the issue, telling a user on Twitter: "We've since fixed the issue, and it wasn't bricking consoles, just sending them into a crash loop that can be quickly fixed in under 5 minutes. Delete the message on the PS mobile app, go into Safe Mode, use Option 5, console back to normal."

If you're still wary, users are advised to ensure that their privacy settings only allow them to receive messages from friends. You can do this by heading to Settings > Account Management > Privacy Settings > Personal Info | Messages, and set to either 'Friends' or 'No One'. µ