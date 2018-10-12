A 24-HOUR borkage of the app that supports Yale's so called 'smart' locks and alarms left households across the UK struggling to arm and or disarm their burglar alarms.

Yale claims that its Conexis L1 and its Conexis L1 app were unaffected by the fault, and that other methods supplied with teh Smart Alarm, such as keypads and key fobs, would still work.

Yale blamed an "unforeseen issue while carrying out unplanned network maintenance", but claimed to have resolved the problem on Friday morning.

However, users still claim that notifications - such as whether an alarm has been armed or disarmed - aren't coming through.

Meanwhile, other customers complained that their Yale apps are being updated with historic, and therefore inaccurate, notifications.

While the app was down, customers complained of being 'stuck' in their homes, while others claim that they were unable to go out until the problem was fixed.

Users also complained that they only learned of the problems when they were unable to open or lock doors, or disarm alarms - rather than receiving a push-notification or text message to warn them.

"Guess I'll just wait outside my house then. Would have been nice to have heard from you BEFORE rush hour with some sort of notification," tweeted Londoner Francesca Tenenbaum.

Yale apologised for the "unforeseen issue". The company's Twitter account had to field scores of complaints from people complaining that they had been locked in or out, or unable to interact with their home burglar alarm system.

The company added that its developers worked through the night to fix the problem.

Yale was also keen to tell INQ that the failure only concerned the Smart Alarm App and that users could control the alarm in the conventional manner. Yale Smart Locks, it added, can be opened from the inside, so no-one should've been locked in (unless they don't know how to use door handles any more).

The outage comes in the same week that it was revealed that Yale is working with upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose to provide an in-home delivery service to customers.

Under the plan, currently being trialled, Waitrose delivery staff would be able to let themselves in to customers' homes and be able to put groceries away - while customers are out. µ

This story was edited on 15 October to make it clear that it was only the Yale Smart Alarm app that was affected by the outage, and that users could still use key fobs or PINs to arm or disarm their alarms. Yale would like INQ to make it clear that the Conexis L1 Smart Lock can still be activated from the inside and that the unplanned maintenance did not affect the functionality of the Smart Lock